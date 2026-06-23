Blue Jays Drop Brandon Valenzuela Decision Before Astros Game

The Toronto Blue Jays are continuing their series this week against the Houston Astros. On Tuesday, the Jays and Astros are the first game on the MLB slate, which means their respective lineups have been released a little earlier than usual.

On Monday, the Blue Jays defeated the Astros by a score of 4-2 to improve to 39-39 this season, finally getting back to the .500 plateau.

Before the second game in the Blue Jays-Astros series, Toronto made a notable decision on rookie catcher Brandon Valenzuela, who is off to a strong start to his MLB career.

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Brandon Valenzuela Back in Blue Jays Lineup After Day Off

After the day off on Monday evening, Brandon Valenzuela is back in the Blue Jays lineup on Tuesday.

UnderdogMLB wrote (via X, on 6/22):

Blue Jays 6/23: G. Springer DH V. Guerrero Jr. 1B J. Sánchez LF K. Okamoto 3B B. Valenzuela C D. Varsho CF L. Urías 2B M. Straw RF A. Giménez SS S. Bieber SP

Valenzuela is back behind the plate to catch Shane Bieber. It’s Shane Bieber’s first start in 2026 as he’s been activated off the Injured List, finally. Other Blue Jays lineup notes include Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hitting 2nd, and Alejando Kirk, who is working back from injury, absent of the lineup.

It will also be Luis Urias’s first start with the Jays after being acquired via trade over the weekend.

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Brandon Valenzuela This Season

Brandon Valenzuela is off to a strong start to his first season in MLB.

The 25-year-old catcher from Mexico is batting .261 with seven home runs, 19 RBI, and an OPS of .796 in his first 138 MLB at-bats.

He was a long-time top prospect in the Jays organization, and he’s finally got his shot in the Majors, and has taken full advantage of it. It’s also great news for Toronto to have two capable catchers, as Kirk has battled injuries this season.

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