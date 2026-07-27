Blue Jays Place Impact Reliever on Restricted List Ahead of Nationals Series

The Toronto Blue Jays made a series of roster moves ahead of their series against the Washington Nationals.

Toronto announced that the team activated Max Scherzer from the injured list, and he will start Monday’s series opener. In the corresponding move, the Blue Jays placed Braydon Fisher on the restricted list (Bereavement).

Fisher was away from the Blue Jays earlier this month after his dad suddenly passed away from a stroke at the age of 65. He was placed on the bereavement list to mourn the loss of his dad, and now he’s back on the list, but the reason isn’t known.

Fisher has become an impact pitcher for the Blue Jays as he’s 3-3 with a 4.15 ERA in 50 games, including 7 starts, and is 1-for-1 in saves. In his rookie year last season, Fisher was a major surprise as he became a high-leverage reliever. He went 7-0 with a 2.70 ERA in 52 games.

The Blue Jays enter play on Monday with a record of 48-58 and are dead last in the AL East.

Fisher Made Quick Return to Blue Jays

Fisher’s dad passed away on July 6, and he returned to the team just two days later and was activated on July 10.

Ahead of his activation, Fisher said he wanted to rejoin the group as he felt like they were his family and would help him through the process.

“Out of nowhere,” said Fisher. “The last two days have been the hardest days of my life and my family’s life. My mom and my sister and my grandpa flew out. Got to be with them and we went and saw Dad. It wasn’t fun. I just wanted to come back and be with the guys. Mom wanted to go home and so we’re here trying to be as normal as possible, even though that’s going to be the hardest thing to do for the rest of my life.”

The Blue Jays acquired Fisher on June 12, 2024, from the Los Angeles Dodgers for Cavan Biggio.

Toronto Starting Scherzer

The Blue Jays are set to start Scherzer in the series opener against Washington on his 42nd birthday.

“Max is going to pitch (Monday),” Blue Jays manager John Schneider said postgame Sunday. I think just talking to him and understanding where he was physically and how he has recovered from the rehab outing in (triple-A) Buffalo,” Schneider said. “Maybe a little bit limited in pitch count, but I think he kind of checked all the boxes.”

Scherzer has been impressive in his rehab outings, and he hopes to prove he can still pitch effectively at age 42.

“Caught up w/ Max Scherzer ahead his return tonite. Didn’t think another rehab start would benefit him. He’s recovered well, threw a normal pen, feels “right.. finally.” “You can do it in the minors, now can you do it in the big leagues? That’s what I’ve been struggling with,” Hazel Mae wrote on X.

Scherzer is 1-4 with a 10.23 ERA in 6 starts this season as he’s been hindered by injuries. In his last outing on June 10, he went 3.1 innings, allowing 5 runs. If he can pitch well, Scherzer can potentially be a trade candidate.