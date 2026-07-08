Braydon Fisher Reveals His Father Passed Away

Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Braydon Fisher revealed that his father, Normand, passed away on Monday at the age of 65 from a stroke.

The Blue Jays placed Fisher on the bereavement list on July 6 while at the same time activating George Springer from the family medical emergency list.

Unfortunately, the reason Fisher went on bereavement was that his father — who was flying to San Francisco to watch the Blue Jays play the Giants — passed away.

“Braydon Fisher is back with the Blue Jays but won’t be active until SD on Friday. His father, Normand, died from a stroke Monday, at age 65. Norm and a friend were en route to SF to watch the series.

‘The last two days have been the hardest days of my life and my family’s life,’ he said. ‘I just wanted to come back and be with the guys,'” Fisher said, as relayed by Blue Jays reporter Shi Davidi.

Braydon Fisher Remembers His Late Father

Speaking to Blue Jays reporters ahead of Wednesday’s game against the Giants, Fisher remembered his late father and shared some stories about him.

“He was an amazing person. There was never a bad day for Norm. He was always happy, always cheerful, willing to help anybody,” Fisher said.

“I don’t think that for the last two years, you’d see him not wearing Blue Jays gear. Not ever. No matter the occasion.”

Braydon Fisher's father, Normand (corrected spelling), was the #BlueJays' biggest fan since his son debuted in the big leagues: "I don’t think that for the last two years, you’d see him not wearing Blue Jays gear. Not ever. No matter the occasion.” https://t.co/sa4Z9CRYQc — Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) July 8, 2026

Braydon Fisher Has Been a Great Reliver for Toronto

Fisher was originally picked up from the Los Angeles Dodgers in a trade for Cavan Biggio in June 2024.

In 2025, Fisher made his MLB debut for the Blue Jays, and he pitched in 52 games for the team with a tidy 2.70 ERA and 1.4 bWAR during his rookie season. He also pitched well for the team in the playoffs as they made a deep World Series run.

So far in 2026, Fisher has pitched in 43 games with a 3.33 ERA and a 0.8 bWAR.

The 25-year-old Texas native was originally drafted in the fourth round by the Dodgers in the 2018 MLB Draft.

We at Heavy share our condolences with the Fisher family for the passing of Normand.