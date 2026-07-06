Jays Make George Springer Announcement Before Giants Game

The Toronto Blue Jays have made an announcement about DH George Springer ahead of Monday’s game against the San Francisco Giants.

The team announced that Springer has been reinstated from the family medical emergency list and will be active tonight for the team’s game in San Francisco against the Giants.

Springer was placed on the family medical emergency list a few days ago after his maximum of three days on the paternity list ran out after his wife gave birth to their child last week.

In addition to Springer being reinstated to the team’s roster, the Blue Jays also announced that reliever Braydon Fisher has been placed on the bereavement list.

“ROSTER MOVES: DH George Springer reinstated from the family emergency medical list and will be active tonight RHP Braydon Fisher placed on the bereavement list,” the team announced on X.

George Springer Sitting Tonight

While the Blue Jays activated Springer from the family medical emergency list on Monday, he is not in the team’s starting lineup for their first game of three against the Giants.

Instead of Springer hitting out of his customary leadoff spot, the team has elected to go with second baseman Ernie Clement as its leadoff hitter tonight, as Blue Jays manager John Schneider attempts to shake things up and try to get his offense going after a disastrous series against the Seattle Mariners, where the team was only able to muster up two runs in three games.

The Blue Jays have been shut out in two straight games heading into Monday night’s game against the Giants, so, clearly, Schneider needed to do something to hopefully give his lineup a spark. We’ll see if Clement hitting leadoff is just what the doctor ordered, and if he does well tonight, perhaps he will continue to hit there for the next few games ahead of next week’s MLB All-Star Game break.

Springer could very well be used as a pinch hitter off the bench for tonight’s game, but he is not starting.

George Springer Could Be Dropped in Lineup

Schneider recently said that he might drop Springer in the lineup soon due to the veteran DH struggling this season at the plate and the team needing to shake up its struggling offense.

“Looking back to last year, he didn’t start in the leadoff spot, and he kind of forced our hand, obviously. George is at the point where he just wants the team to win. It’s like with (Vladimir Guerrero Jr.), is it one, is it two, is it three, is it four? These guys are okay with it. They just want to do what’s best for the team. George has been one of the best leadoff hitters for the last 10 years, the last 15 years, whatever it is. We’re all just at the point where we’re just trying to win. I don’t think any conversation, whether it comes down to where you’re hitting, or what role you’re being used in the bullpen, I think everyone’s just like, ‘What do we gotta do?’” Schneider said.