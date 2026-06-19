Blue Jays Recall Red-Hot 4-Year MLB Player Before Cubs Series

The Toronto Blue Jays are gunning for first place in the MLB‘s American League East. Unfortunately, they are currently nine games back of the New York Yankees, not to mention that the Tampa Bay Rays also stand in their way. However, the Blue Jays have announced news involving Brendon Little and Chad Dallas ahead of their series against the Chicago Cubs.

Every game from here until the trade deadline has increased importance. This is the time of the year when every club evaluates where its team stands. Imperfections are magnified and finding a specific role that makes you invaluable is that much more vital to retaining a roster spot.

Between now and the trade deadline, the Blue Jays will play the Houston Astros, Texas Rangers, New York Mets, Seattle Mariners, San Francisco Giants, San Diego Padres, and the Chicago White Sox, just to name a few.

Here is what you need to know about the moves that the Blue Jays made ahead of Game 1 of their latest series against the Cubs.

Toronto Blue Jays News: Brendon Little Called Up

The Blue Jays have announced that they have brought up Brendon Little from the Buffalo Bisons. Little was sent down to the minors back in April after he struggled to start the season.

In five games before his demotion, Little posted a 0-2 record to go along with six strikeouts and two blown saves in 3.2 innings of work.

Since his demotion, Little has played 24 games in AAA. In those games, he finished with a 5-0 record, two holds, two saves, and 32 strikeouts in 23.1 innings of work.

Before the move was announced, Arden Zwelling shared a post on social media regarding Little’s status with the Blue Jays.

“Brendon Little is with the Blue Jays in Chicago,” the Sportsnet reporter shared. “Club hasn’t made a roster move yet but one could potentially be coming prior to first pitch. Little’s pitched to a 2.31 ERA with a 31.7 K% and 18.8 BB% over 24 appearances with Buffalo since he was optioned in early April.”

What Brendon Little Brings to the Table

Little has a unique pitching arsenal that could be a useful addition to the Blue Jays. Because the team isn’t in the same position they were in when Little struggled, they can better weather any future bumps.

Little boasts a sinker, curveball, four-seamer, slider, and cutter. As a southpaw, this pitch collection becomes even more intriguing. He throws his four-seamer and sinker harder than league average for lefties (96.7 MPH & 94 MPH, respectively). He has the potential to make an already good bullpen downright dangerous for any team the Blue Jays cross paths with.

While it may have been a difficult decision to send him down, it looks like the move will pay off in a massive way. This is especially true if he can continue his hot streak in the MLB.

Chad Dallas Sent Down

As the corresponding move, the Blue Jays sent down Chad Dallas.

In one MLB game, Dallas recorded two strikeouts and two walks in 3.2 innings. Dallas has done well in Buffalo, operating primarily as a starter.

In 11 games, he has started eight and recorded 40 strikeouts and one save with a 4.23 ERA in 38.1 innings of work.