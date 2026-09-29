Brett Bateman Issues Statement After Fantastic Rookie Season

Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Brett Bateman issued a statement after a fantastic rookie season north of the border.

The Blue Jays acquired Bateman, alongside Ty Southisene, at the MLB trade deadline in exchange for starting pitcher Kevin Gausman.

In nearly two months on Toronto’s roster, Bateman turned into a fan favorite for his strong play, hustle, and excitable attitude, and he looks like a keeper for Toronto going forward.

Brett Bateman Sends Message to Fans After Season

Taking to his social media following the conclusion of the Blue Jays’ season, Bateman sent a message to the fans, thanking them for their support.

“Thank you Toronto! Just a kid playin’ ball,” Bateman wrote on his Instagram.

Brett Bateman’s Rookie Season

After Daulton Varsho was traded to the Houston Astros at the trade deadline, the Blue Jays handed Bateman the keys to a starting spot in center field, and the rookie ran with it, as he enjoyed a terrific rookie season for Toronto.

In 41 games for Toronto after the deadline, Bateman hit .329 with a .826 OPS and a 129 OPS+ for the Blue Jays while playing solid defense at CF, running the bases well, and becoming a fan favorite in the process.

He was great for Toronto, and the team will more than likely pencil him in as their starting CF next season, although Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins is sure to be looking for upgrades at nearly every position after Toronto missed the postseason this year, just one season removed from making it all the way to Game 7 of the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The 24-year-old Bateman appears to be someone whom the Blue Jays can count on as a leadoff hitter for the team next season and its starting CF, making the Gausman trade look like a good one for Atkins and Co. after there were some question marks around Bateman at the time of the trade.

Also of note, Bateman won’t be eligible for Rookie of the Year next season because he had too many at-bats this year; otherwise, he’d be a favorite to win the award.