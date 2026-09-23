Blue Jays Announce Brett Bateman News Ahead of Orioles Game

Toronto Blue Jays rookie Brett Bateman hurt his right hip Monday night on a sliding catch in Baltimore.

Bateman raced in and caught Rece Hinds‘ sinking liner to end the bottom of the second inning. His right knee dug into the grass as he slid and he rolled over in pain.

The 24-year-old walked off slowly but needed Manager John Schneider and head athletic trainer Jose Ministral’s help to get down the dugout steps.

Precautionary X-rays showed no fracture. The Baltimore Orioles won that game 4-3, putting a question mark on Toronto’s postseason run. Rain delayed Monday’s fixture.

The Blue Jays on Tuesday announced an update on Bateman before the doubleheader.

Brett Bateman’s Injury Update

Bateman had an MRI that revealed inflammation, but no structural damage, Sportsnet’s Hazel Mae reported Wednesday.

“Brett Bateman had an MRI — nothing structural, just inflammation in the hip per John Schneider,” Mae reported.

“There is a possibility he plays again this season,” Mae added. The club will wait to see how he feels after Wednesday.

Bateman is not in the lineup for Game 1. Straw starts in center field and bats eighth.

Toronto (77-80) sits four games behind the Chicago White Sox for the American League’s final wild-card spot. Chicago holds the tiebreaker and the Blue Jays have five games left.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Could Be Available for Game 2

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. will not start Game 1 because of left lower back tightness. Sean Keys starts at first base and bats fifth.

Guerrero was hitting before Game 1, according to a pregame update. Schneider will see how Guerrero feels before deciding on his availability. The Blue Jays hope he feels good enough to contribute in Game 2 if they need him.

Guerrero, 27, left Sunday’s win at Texas after the back tightness affected his swing. The issue first flared up when he stretched for a play at first base.

Guerrero is hitting .263 with nine home runs, 56 RBIs and a .695 OPS.