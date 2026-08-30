Brett Bateman Reacts to Meeting Blue Jays Legend Buck Martinez

Toronto Blue Jays center fielder Brett Bateman shared his reaction to meeting franchise legend Buck Martinez.

Martinez, who retired from broadcasting after the 2025 season due to health issues, was honored on Saturday, August 29, at Rogers Centre when he was inducted into the new Hall of Excellence.

Following his induction into the Hall of Excellence, Martinez spoke to reporters and shared an incredible story about meeting Bateman in the Blue Jays dugout.

Bateman was not part of the Blue Jays when Martinez was part of the organization, but he wanted to show his appreciation for the franchise icon, who greatly appreciated that the youngster went out of his way to say hi and introduce himself.

The feeling is mutual for Bateman, who says it was an honor to meet Martinez.

Brett Bateman Reacts to Meeting Buck Martinez

Speaking to reporters following the Blue Jays’ 4-3 win over the Seattle Mariners on Saturday, Bateman explained why meeting Martinez was so important to him.

“I feel like that’s how it always should be. Baseball is more than just a sport, it’s about the relationships that you build and you saw that today with all the fans and all the legends and players that were in the building. What better time to meet him than now? We’re in playoff race and trying to win ballgames, I just feel like that’s how it should be done for everything that he’s done for this organization, one that’s taken a chance on me. I feel like I’ve got to pay my respects for that,” Bateman said (via Sportsnet).

Buck Martinez Blown Away by Ceremony

The 77-year-old Martinez, who has been involved with the Blue Jays in various capacities as a player, manager, and broadcaster, said he was absolutely blown away by the ceremony that the team had to honor him.

“Today blew me away. I just didn’t have any grasp for the magnitude of today. But it was awesome. The Blue Jays did a hell of a job with it,” Martinez said.

It was no doubt a well-deserved honor for one of the Blue Jays’ all-time franchise greats.