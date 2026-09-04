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Former Toronto Blue Jays 27-Year-Old Infielder Suddenly Signs With Nationals

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Toronto Blue Jays v Colorado Rockies
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DENVER, CO - AUGUST 6: Davis Schneider #36 of the Toronto Blue Jays is presented with a jacket by Buddy Kennedy #24 after hitting a solo home run in the sixth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on August 6, 2025 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

The Toronto Blue Jays are heading into their series against the Kansas City Royals with momentum. They won each of their last two games against the Cleveland Guardians and will now be looking to build on their winning streak as they push to move up the wild card standings.

Yet, as the Blue Jays prepare for their series against the Royals, one of their former infielders has found a new home in free agency.

Former Blue Jays Infielder Buddy Kennedy Signs With Nationals

San Francisco Giants v Boston Red Sox
GettyBOSTON, MA – AUGUST 23: Buddy Kennedy #41 of the San Francisco Giants signals safe as he beats the ball to Willson Contreras #40 of the Boston Red Sox for an infield hit during the eighth inning at Fenway Park on August 23, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images)

According to MiLB’s official transactions tracker, the Washington Nationals have signed former Blue Jays infielder Buddy Kennedy to a minor league contract. In addition, Kennedy has been assigned to Triple-A Rochester.

Kennedy signing this minor league contract with the Nationals comes after he was designated for assignment and then released by the San Francisco Giants a few days. Now, Kennedy has found his new home with the Nationals organization and will be looking to impress to earn a call-up to their major league roster before the season is over.

Looking at Former Blue Jays Kennedy’s 2026 Season So Far

Detroit Tigers v San Francisco Giants
GettySAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 08: Kevin McGonigle #7 of the Detroit Tigers is out at first base as Buddy Kennedy #41 of the San Francisco Giants catches the ball in the ninth inning at Oracle Park on August 08, 2026 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Kennedy has appeared in 25 major league games this season split between the Giants and Seattle Mariners, where he has recorded zero home runs, one RBI, one double, and a .116 batting average. Overall, he has struggled at the plate when in the majors this campaign.

Kennedy has spent most of this season in Triple-A, however. In 48 Triple-A games this season, he has recorded eight home runs, 15 doubles, 33 RBI, and a .321 batting average. Overall, the former Blue Jay is having a strong season in Triple-A, so it makes sense that the Nationals are taking a chance on him with his minor league deal.

Taking a Look Back at Kennedy’s Time With the Blue Jays

After being designated for assignment and then released by the Philadelphia Phillies in July of last season, Kennedy quickly signed a minor league contract with the Blue Jays. Following this, he appeared in 27 games with Triple-A Buffalo, where he posted zero home runs, six doubles, nine RBI, and a .275 batting average.

Kennedy would later earn a call-up to the Blue Jays’ roster in August of the 2025 season. He appeared in two games for Toronto after this, where he hit a double and recorded an RBI.

Michael DeRosa Michael covers the NHL, NFL, and MLB for Heavy.com. He has professionally covered sports since 2017 and has written for other publications like The Hockey News, BetMGM, Athlon Sports, and The Hockey Writers. More about Michael DeRosa

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Former Toronto Blue Jays 27-Year-Old Infielder Suddenly Signs With Nationals

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