Former Toronto Blue Jays 27-Year-Old Infielder Suddenly Signs With Nationals

The Toronto Blue Jays are heading into their series against the Kansas City Royals with momentum. They won each of their last two games against the Cleveland Guardians and will now be looking to build on their winning streak as they push to move up the wild card standings.

Yet, as the Blue Jays prepare for their series against the Royals, one of their former infielders has found a new home in free agency.

Former Blue Jays Infielder Buddy Kennedy Signs With Nationals

According to MiLB’s official transactions tracker, the Washington Nationals have signed former Blue Jays infielder Buddy Kennedy to a minor league contract. In addition, Kennedy has been assigned to Triple-A Rochester.

Kennedy signing this minor league contract with the Nationals comes after he was designated for assignment and then released by the San Francisco Giants a few days. Now, Kennedy has found his new home with the Nationals organization and will be looking to impress to earn a call-up to their major league roster before the season is over.

Looking at Former Blue Jays Kennedy’s 2026 Season So Far

Kennedy has appeared in 25 major league games this season split between the Giants and Seattle Mariners, where he has recorded zero home runs, one RBI, one double, and a .116 batting average. Overall, he has struggled at the plate when in the majors this campaign.

Kennedy has spent most of this season in Triple-A, however. In 48 Triple-A games this season, he has recorded eight home runs, 15 doubles, 33 RBI, and a .321 batting average. Overall, the former Blue Jay is having a strong season in Triple-A, so it makes sense that the Nationals are taking a chance on him with his minor league deal.

Taking a Look Back at Kennedy’s Time With the Blue Jays

After being designated for assignment and then released by the Philadelphia Phillies in July of last season, Kennedy quickly signed a minor league contract with the Blue Jays. Following this, he appeared in 27 games with Triple-A Buffalo, where he posted zero home runs, six doubles, nine RBI, and a .275 batting average.

Kennedy would later earn a call-up to the Blue Jays’ roster in August of the 2025 season. He appeared in two games for Toronto after this, where he hit a double and recorded an RBI.