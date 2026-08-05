Blue Jays Cash Considerations in Jeff Hoffman Trade Revealed

The Toronto Blue Jays sent cash to the Minnesota Twins in the Jeff Hoffman trade, and now we know how much they sent over.

The Blue Jays sent Hoffman and cash considerations to Minnesota for a trio of prospects — left-handed pitcher Dasan Hill, right-handed pitcher John Klein, second baseman Dameury Pena — plus $250,000 in international bonus pool space.

The exact amount of cash considerations the Blue Jays sent to Minnesota wasn’t immediately clear. Now, we know how much they sent over.

Blue Jays Sent Cash to Minnesota

According to MLB.com, the Twins received $3.75 million from Toronto in the Hoffman trade, which will be put towards his 2027 salary of $12,666,667.

“According to a source, the Twins will pay the entirety of the approximately $3.25 million owed to Hoffman for the remainder of this season, and will receive $3.75 million from Toronto toward his 2027 salary,” Twins reporter Matthew Leach wrote.

With the salary offset, the Twins will pay Hoffman $8,916,667 next season to be in their bullpen, a fair price to pay if he continues to pitch well.

Jeff Hoffman May Close Games for Minnesota

Though Hoffman did begin his Blue Jays run in 2025 as the team’s closer and carried that over in 2026, he eventually lost his closing job to Louis Varland, who, coincidentally, the Blue Jays picked up in a trade from Minnesota last season.

That being said, Hoffman is getting a fresh start with the Twins, and Minnesota manager Derek Shelton confirmed that he may get a chance to close games, though Yoendrys Gomez is still the Twins’ primary closer at this moment.

“He’s a high-leverage option. I think it’s been very clear that Gomez and (Andrew) Morris have moved themselves into those two options. I think we’re adding a guy that can pitch in that role also. My expectation is Gomez would still close in the days that he’s available,” Shelton said (via MLB.com).

While Hoffman’s tenure in Toronto was very much up-and-down, he was trending upwards as of late, which is why the Blue Jays were able to acquire three prospects from the Twins for his services for the next 1.5 seasons.

The fact that Toronto sent the small-market Twins some cash to help offset Hoffman’s salary helped, too.

According to Blue Jays GM Ross Atkins, Toronto didn’t necessarily want to trade Hoffman given how good he’s been looking as of late. But the return the Twins sent the Blue Jays was simply too good to pass up on, and thus, Atkins had to pull the trigger on the deal.

“This is not the situation we wanted to be in, where we’re parting ways with Jeff Hoffman. We were given so much support that we didn’t have the pressure to do it if we weren’t able to get the return we felt made the most sense. It got across the line, where we felt it made too much sense for the organization. We would have certainly been pleased to have Jeff Hoffman tonight and next year, but that return and the shape of it made sense for us,” Atkins said.