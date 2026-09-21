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Injured World Series Champion Will Be A Toronto Blue Jays Free Agent This Winter

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TORONTO, CANADA - MAY 23: Patrick Corbin #46 of the Toronto Blue Jays wipes his face as he pitches against the Pittsburgh Pirates during an MLB game at the Rogers Centre on May 23, 2026 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Tara Walton/Getty Images)

On Monday, the Toronto Blue Jays will open up a series with the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards in Maryland.

They are coming off a series where they dropped two out of three games to the Texas Rangers (in Arlington).

That said, the Blue Jays won the series finale by a score of 7-2.

World Series Champ Will Be A Blue Jays Free Agent

GettyPatrick Corbin #46 of the Toronto Blue Jays looks on in a break in play against the Texas Rangers during the first inning in their MLB game at the Rogers Centre on June 26, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

The Blue Jays will have a tough time making the 2026 MLB playoffs, as they are 3.0 games back of the finals Wild Card spot.

With the season nearly over, it’s worth noting that Patrick Corbin will become a free agent at the end of the 2026 season.

Corbin (who is currently injured) is in his first season with the franchise.

He will be available to sign with any team in the MLB.

MLB.com wrote (on August 5): “Toronto Blue Jays transferred LHP Patrick Corbin from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day injured list. Left teres major strain.”

GettyPatrick Corbin #46 of the Toronto Blue Jays celebrates with his teammate Alejandro Kirk #30 after a 9-3 win against the New York Mets at Rogers Centre on July 01, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Corbin went 3-4 with a 5.51 ERA in 19 games (15 starts) this season for the Blue Jays.

It will be interesting to see if the Blue Jays bring him back next season.

Looking At Corbin’s Career

GettyPatrick Corbin #46 of the Washington Nationals delivers the pitch against the Houston Astros during the first inning in Game Four of the 2019 World Series at Nationals Park on October 26, 2019 in Washington, DC.

Corbin was picked in the 2nd round of the 2009 MLB Draft.

He pitched the first six years of his MLB career with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

In that span, Corbin made two trips to the All-Star Game.

GettyThe Washington Nationals celebrate after defeating the Houston Astros in Game Seven to win the 2019 World Series at Minute Maid Park on October 30, 2019 in Houston, Texas. The Washington Nationals defeated the Houston Astros with a score of 6 to 2. 

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Injured World Series Champion Will Be A Toronto Blue Jays Free Agent This Winter

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