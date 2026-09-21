Injured World Series Champion Will Be A Toronto Blue Jays Free Agent This Winter

On Monday, the Toronto Blue Jays will open up a series with the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards in Maryland.

They are coming off a series where they dropped two out of three games to the Texas Rangers (in Arlington).

That said, the Blue Jays won the series finale by a score of 7-2.

World Series Champ Will Be A Blue Jays Free Agent

The Blue Jays will have a tough time making the 2026 MLB playoffs, as they are 3.0 games back of the finals Wild Card spot.

With the season nearly over, it’s worth noting that Patrick Corbin will become a free agent at the end of the 2026 season.

Corbin (who is currently injured) is in his first season with the franchise.

He will be available to sign with any team in the MLB.

MLB.com wrote (on August 5): “Toronto Blue Jays transferred LHP Patrick Corbin from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day injured list. Left teres major strain.”

Corbin went 3-4 with a 5.51 ERA in 19 games (15 starts) this season for the Blue Jays.

It will be interesting to see if the Blue Jays bring him back next season.

Looking At Corbin’s Career

Corbin was picked in the 2nd round of the 2009 MLB Draft.

He pitched the first six years of his MLB career with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

In that span, Corbin made two trips to the All-Star Game.