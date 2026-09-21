Injured World Series Champion Will Be A Toronto Blue Jays Free Agent This Winter

TORONTO, CANADA - MAY 23: Patrick Corbin #46 of the Toronto Blue Jays wipes his face as he pitches against the Pittsburgh Pirates during an MLB game at the Rogers Centre on May 23, 2026 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Tara Walton/Getty Images)
In that span, Corbin made two trips to the All-Star Game.
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
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