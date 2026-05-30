Toronto Blue Jays second baseman Charles McAdoo shared his reaction after hitting his first career MLB home run.

The 24-year-old McAdoo was called up by the Blue Jays two days ago, and he made his major-league debut on Friday night against the Baltimore Orioles. In his third at-bat of the game, McAdoo crushed a homer just over the right-field wall at Camden Yards, the first of hopefully many homers to come for McAdoo in a Blue Jays uniform. The home run was key in fueling the Jays’ comeback, as they trailed by five runs before coming back and beating Baltimore 6-5.

Charles McAdoo Reacts After Hitting 1st Career MLB Home Run

Speaking to reporters, including Sportsnet’s Arden Zwelling, following the Jays’ win over Baltimore on Friday night, McAdoo shared his reaction to hitting his first career homer in his first MLB game.

“My heart dropped as soon as I hit it because I was like, ‘it has a chance, it has a chance.’ And then I saw it clear the wall, kind of just ran around the bases… I can’t even put it into words. It’s just awesome,” McAdoo said.

McAdoo admitted that playing in his first MLB game got him excited, but he was able to calm his heart rate enough in the moment to hit a massive homer and help the Jays win the game.

“My heartbeat was beating pretty fast for the majority of the day,” McAdoo admitted.

Blue Jays Got Charles McAdoo In a Trade With the Pirates

McAdoo was drafted in the 13th round of the 2023 MLB Draft by the Pittsburgh Pirates. At the 2024 trade deadline, the Pirates moved McAdoo to the Blue Jays in exchange for infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa and cash.

Two years later, McAdoo is now a member of the Blue Jays’ major-league team, and he looks like someone who might be in Toronto for the long haul.

The Blue Jays lost longtime shortstop Bo Bichette in free agency this past offseason to the New York Mets, and they moved Andres Gimenez to shortstop in his place. In return, third baseman/utility man Ernie Clement moved to second base, with free-agent signee Kazuma Okamoto taking over at third.

With McAdoo now in the fold, the Blue Jays have more infield depth and thus, more options around the keystone.

If the team wants to give Gimenez, Clement, or Okamoto a day off, they can do that now because they have McAdoo, who can play second base, and he can also fill in at third, as well. Plus, he can play first base, meaning superstar 1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr. can get a day off if he needs to and potentially DH instead, with McAdoo filling in at first for him.

Overall, this is an exciting time for the Jays as their win over Baltimore on Friday night got them back to .500 on the season with a 29-29 record. They are currently in sole possession of the third and final American League Wild Card slot, and they won’t want to give it up.