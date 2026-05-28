Blue Jays Calling Up Infield Prospect Before Orioles Series

The Toronto Blue Jays are calling up infield prospect Charles McAdoo. Reported by Jeff Passan.

McAdoo, 24, was originally a Pittsburgh Pirates farmhand when they selected him in the 13th round of the 2023 MLB draft.

This season, McAdoo has a .792 OPS through his first 49 games. He’s shown flashes of pop, already with eight home runs and six doubles.

In his minor league career, McAdoo has played first, second, and third base. His versatility will no doubt aid a Blue Jays team that lacks depth.

Recently, Toronto sent down its other semi-utility man, Davis Schneider. This move signifies the urgency with which Jays are operating.

McAdoo has plenty of hype surrounding his promotion.

MLB Reacts to Charles McAdoo’s Promotion

Here’s what people are saying:

Underdog MLB: “Passan: Charles McAdoo called up by the Blue Jays.”

Shi Davidi: “The Blue Jays are calling up right-handed hitting Charles McAdoo, according to an industry source, as @JeffPassan first reported. Acquired from Pirates at 2024 deadline for IKF, he can play both infield corners and has a .792 OPS with eight homers in 49 games at triple-A Buffalo.”

Zach Worden: “Credit to Charles McAdoo for making the adjustments to become a big league option with the #BlueJays after a slow start landed him on the development list early last season. He cut down on his swing-and-miss after, and continued that to open this year in Buffalo.”

Mandy Dickens: “So, with the news of Charles McAdoo comes the speculation as to what’s coming for the full roster move tomorrow to make room for McAdoo- Seems like something is coming for Sosa, whether that is a move to IL after he was hit in the hand, or DFA, time will tell.”

Trey Day: “Word on the street is Charles Mcadoo is the next Aaron Judge.”

Dominic Campbell: “Former Pirates prospect Charles McAdoo gets his first shot in the show with the Blue Jays Pirates traded McAdoo to Toronto for Isiah Kiner-Falefa at the 2024 deadline.”

Prospect Pulse: “The Blue Jays are call up their #26 Prospect Charles McAdoo according to @MLBPipeline. RING RING Here comes the spike McAdoo investors!”

The Blue Jays Need McAdoo to Produce

Under normal circumstances, a player’s first shot in The Show isn’t usually indicative of their entire career.

2026 breakout players like St. Louis’ Jordan Walker and San Francisco’s Casey Schmitt are prime examples of this. However, the Blue Jays are in a fight-and-claw battle for the AL East.

As of the day McAdoo was promoted, the Jays are 8.5 games back of the first-place Rays, and falling fast.

Part of the reason there will be weight on McAdoo’s shoulders is the lack of production in the Blue Jays lineup. Anthony Santander’s big contract has continued to sour, and other former contributors like Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Andres Gimenez haven’t been at their best.

The Blue Jays are going full youth movement. Among their starting lineup, McAdoo, Kozuma Okamoto, who they inked from Japan, and recent sparkplug Yohendrick Pinango are all in their first MLB seasons.

If the Jays are going to turn the ship around in 2026, it’ll be up to the kids.