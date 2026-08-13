Clayton Kershaw Says Dodgers Didn’t Deserve to Beat Blue Jays

Legendary pitcher Clayton Kershaw doesn’t believe that the Los Angeles Dodgers deserved to beat the Toronto Blue Jays in the World Series.

The Dodgers defeated the Blue Jays in seven games to capture the 2025 World Series, following a Game 7 comeback win in a game that Toronto led with two outs to go.

With the game coming down to the wire, the Dodgers stormed back to tie Game 7 on a clutch, game-tying home run in the ninth inning off the bat of utilityman Miguel Rojas against former Blue Jays closer Jeff Hoffman. Catcher Will Smith then hit the game-winning home run in the 11th inning off Shane Bieber to help the Dodgers storm back and capture their second-straight World Series victory.

Game 7 also marked the final MLB game of Kershaw’s career, as the future Hall of Famer retired following his third World Series championship.

But while Kershaw walked away from the sport as a winner in Game 7, according to the baseball legend, he doesn’t necessarily believe that the Dodgers deserved to win that game.

Clayton Kershaw Makes Honest Admission About World Series

Speaking on the “Get It Done League” podcast with former Blue Jays stars Josh Donaldson and Russell Martin, a former batterymate of Kershaw in Los Angeles, the three-time National League Cy Young Award winner isn’t necessarily convinced that the Dodgers deserved to beat the Blue Jays in the World Series.

Nevertheless, the balls bounced the Dodgers’ way in Games 6 and 7, and they came through with the big hits when they counted most to break the hearts of Blue Jays fans all across Canada.

“We probably didn’t deserve to win those games. There was a lot of stuff that happened. The ball just kind of broke our way those last two games. You can’t take away from what (Game 6 starter and Game 7 closer Yoshinobu Yamamoto) did. That was just an epic performance. What Miggy did, Will Smith, it was just incredible,” Kershaw said.

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Game 7 Still Haunts Blue Jays Fans

While Kershaw’s admission does show Blue Jays fans that they did truly have a special team last season, and one that was literally two outs away from capturing the third World Series in franchise history, ultimately, the ball did not bounce Toronto’s way, and they lost in the most heartbreakingly brutal fashion ever.

The sting of losing Game 7 has still not gone away for Toronto baseball fans, who not only had to see the Dodgers celebrate winning the World Series on their home turf at Rogers Centre, but also have to think about all the what ifs of several different plays near the end of the game that could have turned the forturnes of the franchise around if just one or two balls had bounced another way.

In the end, though, the Dodgers won the World Series, their ninth in franchise history, while the Blue Jays still have to live with the painful reminder of what could have been.

To make matters worse for Toronto, they are not a lock to get back into the playoffs this season, showing once again just how difficult it is to win in this league, and why the 2025 World Series may have been their best chance to win it all, though the franchise is still holding out hope that the baseball gods may finally be on their side again and help the team get back into the postseason with the team’s strong recent play.