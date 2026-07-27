Toronto Blue Jays Announce Ernie Clement Decision Before Nationals Series

On Monday, the Toronto Blue Jays will play the first game of their series with the Washington Nationals (on the road).

The Blue Jays most recently lost to the Boston Red Sox by a score of 6-1 at Fenway Park (on Sunday).

Ernie Clement (who batted 7th) finished with one hit and one strikeout in four at-bats.

Toronto Blue Jays Announce Ernie Clement Decision

For Monday’s game, the Blue Jays have announced their starting lineup.

Via FantasyPros: “TOR Blue Jays Lineup 07/27 1. Ernie Clement SS 2. Nathan Lukes RF 3. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. 1B 4. George Springer DH 5. Alejandro Kirk C 6. Kazuma Okamoto 3B 7. Daulton Varsho CF 8. Luis Urias 2B 9. Myles Straw LF”

Clement is leading off on Monday.

The 2026 MLB All-Star is currently batting .297 with 118 hits, eight home runs, 33 RBIs, 46 runs and four stolen bases in 103 games.

Clement was picked in the 4th round of the 2017 MLB Draft.

He has also spent time with the Cleveland Guardians and Athletics over six MLB seasons.

Social Media Reacts To Lineup

Here’s what people were saying about the team’s lineup:

@slushyzzn: “we need GOOD right handed outfielders so bad”

@Agent9tee9: “Try to save the season, fire John Schneider.”

@MarRioJR88: “I’m really hoping the Jays have a great series and actually put up some good offence for once! But I got a bad feeling about this series lol the Nats are one of the best offensive teams in the league this year”

@someolddude21: “Guaranteed win night…for Washington.”

@mexicanazulejo: “Despite the disappointing results, I love this team. 😔 See you in Washington. ✌🏽”

@kennedym46: “happy scherzday‼️”

Looking At The Blue Jays Right Now

Despite reaching the 2025 World Series, the Blue Jays have been among the worst teams in baseball this year.

They are currently at the bottom of the American League East with a 48-58 record in their first 106 games of the season.