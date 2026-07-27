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Toronto Blue Jays Announce Ernie Clement Decision Before Nationals Series

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SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - JULY 12: Ernie Clement #22 of the Toronto Blue Jays rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run against the San Diego Padres during the fourth inning at Petco Park on July 12, 2026 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

On Monday, the Toronto Blue Jays will play the first game of their series with the Washington Nationals (on the road).

The Blue Jays most recently lost to the Boston Red Sox by a score of 6-1 at Fenway Park (on Sunday).

Ernie Clement (who batted 7th) finished with one hit and one strikeout in four at-bats.

Toronto Blue Jays Announce Ernie Clement Decision

GettyErnie Clement #22 of the Toronto Blue Jays gets a late throw as Jarren Duran #16 of the Boston Red Sox safely steals second base during the seventh inning at Fenway Park on July 26, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts.

For Monday’s game, the Blue Jays have announced their starting lineup.

Via FantasyPros: “TOR Blue Jays Lineup 07/27 1. Ernie Clement SS 2. Nathan Lukes RF 3. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. 1B 4. George Springer DH 5. Alejandro Kirk C 6. Kazuma Okamoto 3B 7. Daulton Varsho CF 8. Luis Urias 2B 9. Myles Straw LF”

Clement is leading off on Monday.

The 2026 MLB All-Star is currently batting .297 with 118 hits, eight home runs, 33 RBIs, 46 runs and four stolen bases in 103 games.

GettyErnie Clement #22 of the Toronto Blue Jays bats against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the MLB game at Chase Field on April 19, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Clement was picked in the 4th round of the 2017 MLB Draft.

He has also spent time with the Cleveland Guardians and Athletics over six MLB seasons.

Social Media Reacts To Lineup

Here’s what people were saying about the team’s lineup:

@slushyzzn: “we need GOOD right handed outfielders so bad”

@Agent9tee9: “Try to save the season, fire John Schneider.”

@MarRioJR88: “I’m really hoping the Jays have a great series and actually put up some good offence for once! But I got a bad feeling about this series lol the Nats are one of the best offensive teams in the league this year”

GettyErnie Clement #22 of the Toronto Blue Jays celebrates after scoring a run during the third inning against the Seattle Mariners in game six of the American League Championship Series at Rogers Centre on October 19, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario.

@someolddude21: “Guaranteed win night…for Washington.”

@mexicanazulejo: “Despite the disappointing results, I love this team. 😔 See you in Washington. ✌🏽”

@kennedym46: “happy scherzday‼️”

Looking At The Blue Jays Right Now

Despite reaching the 2025 World Series, the Blue Jays have been among the worst teams in baseball this year.

They are currently at the bottom of the American League East with a 48-58 record in their first 106 games of the season.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Toronto Blue Jays Announce Ernie Clement Decision Before Nationals Series

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