Toronto Blue Jays Cut 2-Year Player During Yankees Series

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 29: Manager John Schneider #14 of the Toronto Blue Jays looks on from the dugout during the second inning against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on July 29, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)
Toronto Blue Jays Cut 27-Year-Old Pitcher Before New York Yankees Game
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – AUGUST 9: Lazaro Estrada #60 of the Toronto Blue Jays throws a pitch in the 12th inning during the game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on August 9, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Phillies won 7-6 in 12 innings. (Photo by Hunter Martin/Getty Images)
Estrada has a 5.54 ERA in 13 innings with nine strikeouts with Toronto this season. He has been in the minors for most of the season.
Guerrero exited last night’s 3-1 win over the Yankees after being kneed in the head by shortstop George Lombard Jr. in a baserunning collision.
Looking at Lazaro Estrada
GettyTORONTO, CANADA – JULY 5: Lazaro Estrada #60 of the Toronto Blue Jays pitches in the sixth inning of their MLB game against the Los Angeles Angels at Rogers Centre on July 5, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)
The Blue Jays signed Estrada to a minor-league deal on Jan. 4, 2018.
Estrada made his MLB debut with the Blue Jays last year. He recorded an 8.59 ERA with 10 strikeouts over 7 1/3 innings in his first big-league season.
GettyTORONTO, CANADA – JULY 5: Lazaro Estrada #60 of the Toronto Blue Jays pitches in the sixth inning of their MLB game against the Los Angeles Angels at Rogers Centre on July 5, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)
Estrada relies on five pitches:
Low-90s four-seamer (44.3%)
Mid-80s cutter (23.2%)
Mid-70s curveball (16.2%)
Mid-80s slider (10.1%)
Mid-80s split-finger (6.1%)
There’s a good chance a team will claim Estrada off waivers. Even though he has struggled this year, he has a strong .217 expected batting average.
Toronto Blue Jays Right Now
GettyTORONTO, CANADA – AUGUST 11: Charles McAdoo #26 and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays celebrate following their MLB game against the Boston Red Sox at Rogers Centre on August 11, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)
The Blue Jays’ season has surprisingly gone poorly after the team made it all the way to World Series Game 7 last fall.
Toronto is in fourth place in the American League East with a 60-64 record.
GettyJohn Schneider has sent a message to the MLB following the bizarre end of the 7th inning of the latest Toronto Blue Jays vs Boston Red Sox game.
The Blue Jays are 15 1/2 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first place in the division.
However, Toronto is still alive in the postseason race. The club is just one game back of the Detroit Tigers for the final American League Wild Card spot.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
Toronto Blue Jays Cut 2-Year Player During Yankees Series