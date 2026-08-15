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Blue Jays Cut 27-Year-Old Pitcher, place Vladimir Guerrero Jr. on IL Amid Yankees Series

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Toronto Blue Jays v Washington Nationals
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WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 29: Manager John Schneider #14 of the Toronto Blue Jays looks on from the dugout during the second inning against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on July 29, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

The Toronto Blue Jays are set to play the New York Yankees for the second game of a three-game set at the Rogers Centre at 3:07 p.m. EDT on Saturday.

The Blue Jays won Game 1 3-1 on Friday night.

Ahead of Friday’s game, the Blue Jays announced they cut a 27-year-old pitcher and made several other roster moves.

Toronto Blue Jays Cut 27-Year-Old Pitcher Before New York Yankees Game

Toronto Blue Jays v Philadelphia Phillies

GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – AUGUST 9: Lazaro Estrada #60 of the Toronto Blue Jays throws a pitch in the 12th inning during the game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on August 9, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Phillies won 7-6 in 12 innings. (Photo by Hunter Martin/Getty Images)

Sportsnet’s Shi Davidi wrote on X: “Blue Jays put Vladimir Guerrero Jr. on the seven-day concussion protocol so Daz Cameron is selected to the roster. Lazaro Estrada is designated for assignment to make room on the 40.”

Estrada has a 5.54 ERA in 13 innings with nine strikeouts with Toronto this season. He has been in the minors for most of the season.

Guerrero exited last night’s 3-1 win over the Yankees after being kneed in the head by shortstop George Lombard Jr. in a baserunning collision.

Looking at Lazaro Estrada

Los Angeles Angels v Toronto Blue Jays

GettyTORONTO, CANADA – JULY 5: Lazaro Estrada #60 of the Toronto Blue Jays pitches in the sixth inning of their MLB game against the Los Angeles Angels at Rogers Centre on July 5, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)

The Blue Jays signed Estrada to a minor-league deal on Jan. 4, 2018.

Estrada made his MLB debut with the Blue Jays last year. He recorded an 8.59 ERA with 10 strikeouts over 7 1/3 innings in his first big-league season.

Los Angeles Angels v Toronto Blue Jays

GettyTORONTO, CANADA – JULY 5: Lazaro Estrada #60 of the Toronto Blue Jays pitches in the sixth inning of their MLB game against the Los Angeles Angels at Rogers Centre on July 5, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)

Estrada relies on five pitches:

  • Low-90s four-seamer (44.3%)
  • Mid-80s cutter (23.2%)
  • Mid-70s curveball (16.2%)
  • Mid-80s slider (10.1%)
  • Mid-80s split-finger (6.1%)

There’s a good chance a team will claim Estrada off waivers. Even though he has struggled this year, he has a strong .217 expected batting average.

Toronto Blue Jays Right Now

Boston Red Sox v Toronto Blue Jays

GettyTORONTO, CANADA – AUGUST 11: Charles McAdoo #26 and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays celebrate following their MLB game against the Boston Red Sox at Rogers Centre on August 11, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)

The Blue Jays’ season has surprisingly gone poorly after the team made it all the way to World Series Game 7 last fall.

Toronto is in fourth place in the American League East with a 60-64 record.

John Schneider, Toronto Blue Jays manager

GettyJohn Schneider has sent a message to the MLB following the bizarre end of the 7th inning of the latest Toronto Blue Jays vs Boston Red Sox game.

The Blue Jays are 15 1/2 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first place in the division.

However, Toronto is still alive in the postseason race. The club is just one game back of the Detroit Tigers for the final American League Wild Card spot.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Blue Jays Cut 27-Year-Old Pitcher, place Vladimir Guerrero Jr. on IL Amid Yankees Series

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