Blue Jays Cut 27-Year-Old Pitcher, place Vladimir Guerrero Jr. on IL Amid Yankees Series

The Toronto Blue Jays are set to play the New York Yankees for the second game of a three-game set at the Rogers Centre at 3:07 p.m. EDT on Saturday.

The Blue Jays won Game 1 3-1 on Friday night.

Ahead of Friday’s game, the Blue Jays announced they cut a 27-year-old pitcher and made several other roster moves.

Toronto Blue Jays Cut 27-Year-Old Pitcher Before New York Yankees Game

Sportsnet’s Shi Davidi wrote on X: “Blue Jays put Vladimir Guerrero Jr. on the seven-day concussion protocol so Daz Cameron is selected to the roster. Lazaro Estrada is designated for assignment to make room on the 40.”

Estrada has a 5.54 ERA in 13 innings with nine strikeouts with Toronto this season. He has been in the minors for most of the season.

Guerrero exited last night’s 3-1 win over the Yankees after being kneed in the head by shortstop George Lombard Jr. in a baserunning collision.

Looking at Lazaro Estrada

The Blue Jays signed Estrada to a minor-league deal on Jan. 4, 2018.

Estrada made his MLB debut with the Blue Jays last year. He recorded an 8.59 ERA with 10 strikeouts over 7 1/3 innings in his first big-league season.

Estrada relies on five pitches:

Low-90s four-seamer (44.3%)

Mid-80s cutter (23.2%)

Mid-70s curveball (16.2%)

Mid-80s slider (10.1%)

Mid-80s split-finger (6.1%)

There’s a good chance a team will claim Estrada off waivers. Even though he has struggled this year, he has a strong .217 expected batting average.

Toronto Blue Jays Right Now

The Blue Jays’ season has surprisingly gone poorly after the team made it all the way to World Series Game 7 last fall.

Toronto is in fourth place in the American League East with a 60-64 record.

The Blue Jays are 15 1/2 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first place in the division.

However, Toronto is still alive in the postseason race. The club is just one game back of the Detroit Tigers for the final American League Wild Card spot.