LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 29: Manager John Schneider #14 of the Toronto Blue Jays looks on before game five of the 2025 World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on October 29, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)
Sánchez slashed .260/.318/.416 with eight home runs and 35 RBI over 99 games with Toronto.
Sánchez began his MLB career with the Miami Marlins in 2020.
The Marlins traded the outfielder to the Astros for right-hander Ryan Gusto, shortstop Chase Jaworsky and center fielder Esmil Valenci on July 31, 2025.
Sánchez slashed .243/.310/.426 with 69 home runs and 226 RBI over his six seasons with the Marlins.
During his short time with the Astros, Sánchez hit .199/.269/.342 with four home runs and 12 RBI across 48 games.
Toronto Blue Jays Right Now
The Blue Jays are coming off a 2-1 series loss to the Athletics. Toronto won six of its last 10 games.
Toronto is currently just one game behind the Cleveland Guardians for the final AL Wild Card spot with a 73-74 record. The Blue Jays have the tiebreaker over the Guardians.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
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The Toronto Blue Jays announced they cut a 28-year-old player from their roster ahead of their series against the Orioles.
Toronto Blue Jays Cut 28-Year-Old Before Orioles Series