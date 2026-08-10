Toronto Blue Jays Cut 29-Year-Old Before Red Sox Series

On Monday night, the Toronto Blue Jays will open up a series with the Boston Red Sox (at home) in Canada.

The Blue Jays are coming off a 7-6 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday.

That said, they still took two out of three games in the series.

Toronto Blue Jays Cut 29-Year-Old

Ahead of Monday’s series, the Blue Jays announced that they had designated Willie MacIver for assignment.

The Blue Jays wrote (via X): “ROSTER MOVES: 🔹 RHP Simeon Woods Richardson selected to the Major League roster and will be active tonight 🔹 INF Charles McAdoo recalled from Triple-A and will be active tonight 🔹 RHP Lazaro Estrada and UTIL Davis Schneider optioned to Triple-A 🔹 C Willie MacIver designated for assignment”

MacIver did not appear in a game for the Blue Jays.

He had been on their Triple-A affiliate.

Looking At MacIver

MacIver was picked in the 9th round of the 2018 MLB Draft.

He is coming off his rookie season in the MLB (with the Athletics).

The 29-year-old batted .186 with 19 hits, three home runs, nine RBIs, seven runs and three stolen bases in 32 games.

It will be interesting to see if another team claims MacIver on waivers.

There is also the chance that he returns to the Blue Jays’ organization.

Looking At The Blue Jays Right Now

The Blue Jays are coming off an incredible year where they reached Game 7 of the 2025 World Series.

That said, they have been among the worst teams this season.

Right now, the Blue Jays are at the bottom of the American League East with a 56-63 record in 117 games.

At home, they are 28-31 in 59 games at the Rogers Centre.