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Toronto Blue Jays Cut 29-Year-Old Before Red Sox Series

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SURPRISE, ARIZONA - MARCH 14: Willie MacIver #47 of the Texas Rangers throws back to the pitcher during the first inning of the spring training game against the San Diego Padres at Surprise Stadium on March 14, 2026 in Surprise, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

On Monday night, the Toronto Blue Jays will open up a series with the Boston Red Sox (at home) in Canada.

The Blue Jays are coming off a 7-6 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday.

That said, they still took two out of three games in the series.

Toronto Blue Jays Cut 29-Year-Old

GettyWillie MacIver #47 of the Texas Rangers during the first inning of the spring training game against the San Diego Padres at Surprise Stadium on March 14, 2026 in Surprise, Arizona.

Ahead of Monday’s series, the Blue Jays announced that they had designated Willie MacIver for assignment.

The Blue Jays wrote (via X): “ROSTER MOVES: 🔹 RHP Simeon Woods Richardson selected to the Major League roster and will be active tonight 🔹 INF Charles McAdoo recalled from Triple-A and will be active tonight 🔹 RHP Lazaro Estrada and UTIL Davis Schneider optioned to Triple-A 🔹 C Willie MacIver designated for assignment”

MacIver did not appear in a game for the Blue Jays.

He had been on their Triple-A affiliate.

Looking At MacIver

GettyWillie MacIver #65 of the Athletics is congratulated by teammates after hitting a solo home run against the Houston Astros in the bottom of the second inning at Sutter Health Park on June 19, 2025 in Sacramento, California.

MacIver was picked in the 9th round of the 2018 MLB Draft.

He is coming off his rookie season in the MLB (with the Athletics).

The 29-year-old batted .186 with 19 hits, three home runs, nine RBIs, seven runs and three stolen bases in 32 games.

GettyWillie MacIver #65 (L) and Osvaldo Bido #45 of the Athletics celebrate an out against the Minnesota Twins in the eighth inning at Target Field on August 21, 2025 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

It will be interesting to see if another team claims MacIver on waivers.

There is also the chance that he returns to the Blue Jays’ organization.

Looking At The Blue Jays Right Now

GettyVladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays reacts in the dugout after hitting a home run during the first inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on August 8, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The Blue Jays are coming off an incredible year where they reached Game 7 of the 2025 World Series.

That said, they have been among the worst teams this season.

Right now, the Blue Jays are at the bottom of the American League East with a 56-63 record in 117 games.

At home, they are 28-31 in 59 games at the Rogers Centre.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Toronto Blue Jays Cut 29-Year-Old Before Red Sox Series

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