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Toronto Blue Jays Cut 29-Year-Old Pitcher During Rays Series

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PHOENIX, ARIZONA - JULY 12: Manager John Schneider #14 of the Toronto Blue Jays looks on before the game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on July 12, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

On Wednesday night, the Toronto Blue Jays will play the second game of their series with the Tampa Bay Rays in Florida.

They are coming off a 10-5 win on Tuesday.

Blue Jays Cut 29-Year-Old

GettyMatt Waldron #64 of the Toronto Blue Jays throws a pitch in the eighth inning during a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on August 7, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Ahead of Wednesday’s game, the Blue Jays announced the news that they have designated Matt Waldron for assignment.

The Blue Jays wrote (via X): “ROSTER MOVES: 🔹 LHP Brendan Cellucci selected to the Major League roster and will be active tonight 🔹 RHP Matt Waldron DFA’d Welcome to The Show, Brendan!”

Waldron had been in the middle of his first season with the Blue Jays.

He appeared in four games for the franchise.

It will be interesting to see if he gets claimed on waivers.

There is also the chance that Waldron ends up back with the Blue Jays (in Triple-A).

Social Media Reacts

GettyStarting pitcher Matt Waldron #61 of the San Diego Padres walks to the dugout after he was pulled in the fourth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on April 17, 2026 in Anaheim, California.

Here’s what people were saying about the roster news:

@oilersjayscan: “Sorry it didn’t work out with Waldron, but he keeps getting hammered and you can’t have that on a good major league staff. I really hope this Cellucci fellow has some good stuff, I do not want a repeat of the Voth or Van Eyk experiences.”

@padrespilled: “Matt Waldron I’ll still talk about u”

GettyMatt Waldron #61 of the San Diego Padres pitches during the first inning of a game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Petco Park on June 08, 2024 in San Diego, California.

@XDUB1007: “I know a lot of people who are happy that Matt Waldron has been DFA’D, I personally am not”

@HoodieOkamoto7: “Waldron good byeWaldron good bye”

@BenGordon92: “Good riddance Waldron, but WHO?!?!”

Looking At The Blue Jays

GettyJosé Soriano #40 of the Toronto Blue Jays is relieved by manager John Schneider #14 in the sixth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on August 18, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida.

The Blue Jays are the fourth-place team in the American League East with a 62-65 record in 127 games.

Over their last ten games, they have gone 7-3 (and they are 29-32 in 61 games on the road).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Toronto Blue Jays Cut 29-Year-Old Pitcher During Rays Series

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