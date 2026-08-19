Toronto Blue Jays Cut 29-Year-Old Pitcher During Rays Series

On Wednesday night, the Toronto Blue Jays will play the second game of their series with the Tampa Bay Rays in Florida.

They are coming off a 10-5 win on Tuesday.

Blue Jays Cut 29-Year-Old

Ahead of Wednesday’s game, the Blue Jays announced the news that they have designated Matt Waldron for assignment.

The Blue Jays wrote (via X): “ROSTER MOVES: 🔹 LHP Brendan Cellucci selected to the Major League roster and will be active tonight 🔹 RHP Matt Waldron DFA’d Welcome to The Show, Brendan!”

Waldron had been in the middle of his first season with the Blue Jays.

He appeared in four games for the franchise.

It will be interesting to see if he gets claimed on waivers.

There is also the chance that Waldron ends up back with the Blue Jays (in Triple-A).

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what people were saying about the roster news:

@oilersjayscan: “Sorry it didn’t work out with Waldron, but he keeps getting hammered and you can’t have that on a good major league staff. I really hope this Cellucci fellow has some good stuff, I do not want a repeat of the Voth or Van Eyk experiences.”

@padrespilled: “Matt Waldron I’ll still talk about u”

@XDUB1007: “I know a lot of people who are happy that Matt Waldron has been DFA’D, I personally am not”

@HoodieOkamoto7: “Waldron good byeWaldron good bye”

@BenGordon92: “Good riddance Waldron, but WHO?!?!”

Looking At The Blue Jays

The Blue Jays are the fourth-place team in the American League East with a 62-65 record in 127 games.

Over their last ten games, they have gone 7-3 (and they are 29-32 in 61 games on the road).