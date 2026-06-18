Toronto Blue Jays Provide Latest Update on Daulton Varsho

The Toronto Blue Jays have been baseball’s most injury prone team throughout the 2026 season, and while they’re closing in on .500 with a recent string of solid performances, the team are still yet to field their best roster at 100%.

Over the past two weeks, the team have seen Dylan Cease, Alejandro Kirk and Max Scherzer return, only for the latter to head back to the Injured List less than a week after making his return to the roster. For much of the season, it’s seemed like one step forward, two steps back for Toronto, but as of late, most of the injury updates on Addison Barger, Yimi Garcia and Shane Bieber have been positive ones.

Blue Jays Provide Positive Update on Daulton Varsho

After finally finding his rhythm after a slow start to the season, outfielder Daulton Varsho was yet another injury casualty for the Blue Jays recently, as he was placed on the 10-day Injured List due to left wrist inflammation. While he was able to still play well in the field, the injury clearly hampered his swing too much, and with the move being retroactive to June 10th, many expected him to be returned to the roster for this weekend series against the Chicago Cubs.

Now, Manager John Schneider has addressed Varsho’s injury status, stating that there’s a good chance Varsho could be activated by Saturday, but caveated that statement with ‘he will need to do a lot of work today and tomorrow’ to make it happen.

Clearly, Varsho’s return isn’t a guarantee ahead of the weekend series in Chicago, but given Schneider’s comments, there’s good reason for optimism in Toronto. If he can’t return, the team still have solid play out of left-handed outfielders Jesus Sanchez and Yohendrick Pinango, but with Varsho’s defense, they want him back in the lineup as soon as possible.

What Will a Fully Healthy Blue Jays Lineup Look Like?

It’s never going to be a bad day to get a roster back to 100% healthy, but with Varsho and Barger both expected to return by the end of June, there’s going to be some massive decisions made in Toronto. Since returning, Davis Schneider has been raking for the Blue Jays, and with Pinango, Sanchez and Myles Straw all playing well, a good player is going to find their way back in AAA or released entirely when the roster crunch comes.

This season, Varsho has been highly inconsistent, but as one of the best defensive outfielders in the game carrying a .256 average and a .738 OPS with 5 home runs and 17 RBI, it’s easy to see why he’s a lock to be in the lineup when healthy. After missing key pieces of their lineup for long stretches throughout the 2026 campaign, this is a great problem for the Blue Jays to have, and while that decision may not come for a few more days, expect this team to close in on getting 100% healthy with Varsho’s potential return slated for the weekend series with the Chicago Cubs.