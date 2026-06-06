Blue Jays Announce Daulton Varsho Decision Ahead of Orioles Game

The Blue Jays await the status of center fielder Daulton Varsho, who is out of the starting lineup for June 6. Myles Straw gets the start in center field and will bat ninth for Toronto in the middle game against the Baltimore Orioles.

Varsho left their 13-3 loss to the Orioles, with the club announcing it was left wrist discomfort. Manager John Schneider told Sportsnet’s Shi Davidi after the game that their center fielder’s wrist discomfort crept up before the game. X-rays were negative, and they hope it will be a short absence.

However, wrist injuries can be tricky for hitters, especially if there’s more than Schneider is letting on.

MLB.com’s Keegan Matheson relayed that Varsho is out of the lineup, as expected, and they’ll speak to Schneider soon to learn more. No roster move has been announced yet.

Daulton Varsho “Day-to-Day” With Wrist Soreness

Blue Jays manager John Schneider spoke to reporters about Daulton Varsho’s wrist discomfort before the Orioles game. Schneider relayed to MLB.com’s Keegan Matheson that Varsho is “day-to-day” with a wrist issue. This is a recurring problem that traces back to his days with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Schneider expects Varsho to be in the lineup for the series finale. Right-hander Shane Baz is scheduled to start for Baltimore. There is no update on whether Varsho will be available off the bench for this game.

The good news for the Blue Jays is that this injury is not likely to result in a stint on the 10-day injured list. While this has been a recurring issue over the years, Varsho has not had a single IL stint related to that left wrist.

Varsho is having a strong season with the Blue Jays. Entering play, he carries a .256/.331/.408 slash line with five home runs and a 106 wRC+. His total contributions have added up to 1.0 fWAR in 2026. Varsho becomes a free agent after the season.

Blue Jays Outfield Situation Without Daulton Varsho

If there is one spot the Blue Jays are deep in, it’s left-handed bats in the outfield. The one complication is that most of them are profiled for a corner spot defensively. Jesus Sanchez, Nathan Lukes, and Yohendrick Pinango have played exclusively in the corners.

Straw remains the backup option in center field. However, he’s not much of a hitter and more of a defensive specialist. Straw is a career .247 hitter with a .633 OPS with the Astros, Guardians, and Blue Jays. But with Varsho sitting out for this game, they’ll need his glove out there.

Assuming that Varsho is not available to hit off the bench, that hamstrings the Blue Jays’ game plan. That could lead to some tough decisions in a close game, if manager John Schneider can’t match up in a critical at-bat.

That reduces his options to only do-or-die situations, when they’re trailing and need a big hit. At that point, the score indicates managerial decisions over his outfielders’ defensive viability. In those situations, Pinango could be an option off the bench against a right-handed reliever.