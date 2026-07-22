Toronto Blue Jays Announce Demotion Of 27-Year-Old Player During Rays Series

On Wednesday night, the Toronto Blue Jays will continue their series with the Tampa Bay Rays in Canada.

The Blue Jays are down 0-2 in the series.

Most recently, they lost Tuesday’s game by a score of 12-2.

Blue Jays Announce Demotion Of 27-Year-Old Player

Ahead of Wednesday’s game, the Blue Jays announced a series of roster moves.

One of those moves was to option Lazaro Estrada back to Triple-A.

The Blue Jays wrote (via X): “ROSTER MOVES: 🔹 RHP CJ Van Eyk and OF Yohendrick Piñango recalled from Triple-A and will be active tonight 🔹 RHP Lazaro Estrada optioned to Triple-A 🔹 OF Jonatan Clase (left plantar fasciitis) placed on the 10-day IL, retroactive to July 21″

Looking At Estrada

Estrada has spent two seasons in the MLB (all with the Blue Jays).

He is currently 0-0 with a 4.82 ERA in four games this year.

The 27-year-old has been with the Blue Jays’ organization since the 2018 season.

Looking At The Blue Jays Right Now

The Blue Jays are coming off an impressive season where they made a run to the 2025 World Series.

That said, they have had a challenging year.

Right now, the Blue Jays are at the bottom of the American League East with a 46-55 record in 101 games.

Looking At The Rays Right Now

The Rays have had a very strong season, as they are at the top of the American League East with a 58-42 record in 100 games.

Following Wednesday’s game, the two teams will finish the series on Thursday afternoon.