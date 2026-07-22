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Toronto Blue Jays Announce Demotion Of 27-Year-Old Player During Rays Series

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SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 15: Manager John Schneider of the Toronto Blue Jays looks on before game three of the American League Championship Series against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on October 15, 2025 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

On Wednesday night, the Toronto Blue Jays will continue their series with the Tampa Bay Rays in Canada.

The Blue Jays are down 0-2 in the series.

Most recently, they lost Tuesday’s game by a score of 12-2.

Blue Jays Announce Demotion Of 27-Year-Old Player

GettyLazaro Estrada #60 of the Toronto Blue Jays reacts to a strikeout to end the top of the ninth inning of their MLB game against the Los Angeles Angels at Rogers Centre on July 5, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Ahead of Wednesday’s game, the Blue Jays announced a series of roster moves.

One of those moves was to option Lazaro Estrada back to Triple-A.

The Blue Jays wrote (via X): “ROSTER MOVES: 🔹 RHP CJ Van Eyk and OF Yohendrick Piñango recalled from Triple-A and will be active tonight 🔹 RHP Lazaro Estrada optioned to Triple-A 🔹 OF Jonatan Clase (left plantar fasciitis) placed on the 10-day IL, retroactive to July 21″

Looking At Estrada

GettyLazaro Estrada #60 of the Toronto Blue Jays pitches in the sixth inning of their MLB game against the Los Angeles Angels at Rogers Centre on July 5, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Estrada has spent two seasons in the MLB (all with the Blue Jays).

He is currently 0-0 with a 4.82 ERA in four games this year.

The 27-year-old has been with the Blue Jays’ organization since the 2018 season.

Looking At The Blue Jays Right Now

GettyKevin Gausman #34 of the Toronto Blue Jays reacts just before being pulled from the game with beside Vladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 in a break in play during the fourth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays in their MLB game at the Rogers Centre on July 21, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

The Blue Jays are coming off an impressive season where they made a run to the 2025 World Series.

That said, they have had a challenging year.

Right now, the Blue Jays are at the bottom of the American League East with a 46-55 record in 101 games.

Looking At The Rays Right Now

GettyYandy Diaz #2 of the Tampa Bay Rays celebrates a three run home run against the Toronto Blue Jays during the ninth inning in their MLB game at the Rogers Centre on July 21, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

The Rays have had a very strong season, as they are at the top of the American League East with a 58-42 record in 100 games.

Following Wednesday’s game, the two teams will finish the series on Thursday afternoon.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Toronto Blue Jays Announce Demotion Of 27-Year-Old Player During Rays Series

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