Blue Jays Demote Rookie Pitcher Ahead of Pivotal Guardians Series

The Toronto Blue Jays have made a roster move ahead of a pivotal series against the Cleveland Guardians.

Toronto is coming off a series sweep over the Seattle Mariners, as the Blue Jays cruised to a 7-0 win. The Blue Jays remain 1.5 games back of the Cleveland Guardians for the final Wild Card spot.

Yet, Toronto has an off day on Monday before beginning a three-game road series against the Guardians beginning on Tuesday.

Toronto Blue Jays Demote CJ Van Eyk

Before the Blue Jays begin their pivotal series, Toronto optioned rookie right-hander CJ Van Eyk to Triple-A Buffalo.

“ROSTER MOVE: RHP CJ Van Eyk optioned to Triple-A,” the Blue Jays wrote on X.

The Blue Jays did not make another move, so it’s unclear who will be taking the right-hander’s spot on the roster. Jameson Taillon or Joe Mantiply could be activated off the IL during the Guardians series, so perhaps that could be the move.

Toronto promoted Van Eyk on Aug. 28 from Triple-A, and he pitched a scoreless 9th inning against the Mariners on Friday, allowing 1 walk and 0 hits. This season, Van Eyk is 0-1 with a 4.05 ERA in 4 games.

The Blue Jays selected Van Eyk in the second round of the 2020 MLB Draft out of Florida State. Yet, due to injuries, it took longer than expected to reach the big leagues.

Toronto Right Now

The Blue Jays are coming off a series sweep of the Mariners to remain firmly in playoff contention.

Toronto’s bats came to life against Seattle, which has been an issue this season. So, perhaps it is a sign of things to come for the Blue Jays.

“We’ve been saying we’re playing post-season games the last three weeks,” said manager John Schneider. “It’s kind of right there in front of us, so you got to enjoy the off day and rest up and be ready to just keep your foot on the gas.”

Future Hall of Famer Max Scherzer was dominant on Sunday, going 7 innings, allowing 1 hit and striking out 10.

“A pretty remarkable performance here in a vacuum with the 10 strikeouts, one hit and then getting into ninth place all-time in strikeouts is pretty cool to see,” Schneider said. “He was dialed [in] from the very beginning. It was vintage Max.”

Scherzer, meanwhile, said he was fired up to pitch with Toronto battling for a playoff spot.

“This is what you play for, this is what’s fun,” Scherzer said of Toronto’s playoff push. “When you’re in the hunt, you have to win. The pressure is on. You have to go out there and do something about it. I love these moments. We’re in a fight and we have to fight all the way until the end.”

Toronto is 68-70 and 1.5 games back of a Wild Card spot.