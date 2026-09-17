Josh Donaldson Makes Bold Toronto Blue Jays Prediction

On Thursday, the Toronto Blue Jays have the day off following a three-game series with the Detroit Tigers (at home).

They were able to avoid a sweep, winning by a score of 5-1 on Wednesday.

Shi Davidi of Sportsnet wrote: “Blue Jays avert a sweep by the Tigers with a 5-1 win and now trail the White Sox by 1.5 games for the AL’s final wild card. Max Scherzer allowed one run over five innings while the offence scratched out two in the fourth for the lead and added from there. Jays are off Thursday, at Texas on Friday.”

Josh Donaldson Makes Bold Blue Jays Prediction

In a recent episode of Get it Done League (earlier this month), Blue Jays legend Josh Donaldson was asked if the team could make the 2026 MLB playoffs.

Arash Madani: “Is a team that was 10 games below .500 going to make the postseason?”

Donaldson: “…I think they’re going to sneak in and I think it’s going to come down to the wire, which is exciting. It’s exciting to be a fan of this, to be in it, because every game right now means so much. But as a player, it’s such a fine line, because you want to play like you want to show the importance of the game, but you can’t let, if you lose one game, you can’t let that slide. You can’t let it turn you into a downslide as a team. You just got to be able to turn the page quick. Let’s get back to the next day and win a game.”

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Looking At The Blue Jays Right Now

The Blue Jays are currently the fourth-place team in the American League East with a 76-77 record in 153 games.

They have gone 4-6 over their last ten games.

Following the Tigers, the Blue Jays will now head on the road for a series with Corey Seager and the Texas Rangers that starts on Friday night.