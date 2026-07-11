MLB World Reacts To Toronto Blue Jays Drafting Intriguing Pitcher Cole Carlon

On Saturday night, the Toronto Blue Jays will continue their series with the San Diego Padres in California.

They are coming off a 5-3 win on Friday night.

MLB World Reacts To Toronto Blue Jays Drafting Cole Carlon

Also on Saturday, the Blue Jays selected Cole Carlon with the 39th pick in the 2026 MLB Draft.

The Blue Jays wrote (via X): “With the 39th pick in the 2026 #MLBDraft, we’ve selected LHP Cole Carlon from Arizona State University. Welcome, Cole!”

Here’s what people were saying about Carlon:

MLB Draft: “With the 39th pick in the 2026 Draft, the @BlueJays select @ASU_Baseball left-handed pitcher Cole Carlon, No. 26 on the Top 250 Draft prospects list.”

@jays_tracker: “Carlon has a four pitch mix that includes a fastball, slider, curveball, and changeup. The 6’5″ southpaw averages 96 MPH on his fastball and topped out near 101 MPH this year. His best pitch a 70 grade (plus-plus) slider according to @MLBPipeline”

Shi Davidi: “Blue Jays select Arizona State lefty Cole Carlon with their first pick of the draft, 39th overall. Was a reliever his first two seasons before moving into a starter role this year. Posted a 3.87 ERA in 83.2 innings and struck out 38 percent of hitters.”

Ben Nicholson-Smith: “Per @MLBPipeline, top Blue Jays pick Cole Carlon sits 94 mph with his fastball, touching 98. Also has a plus slider that misses lots of bats. Curve & change round out arsenal. Began college career as a reliever but started this year. 3.87 ERA in 83.2 innings, 31 BB, 133 Ks”

Ethan Ignatovsky: “Cole Carlon flashed great stuff at ASU, including a fastball that touched 100.7 MPH. He also struck out 133 batters and walked just 31 this past season. Still, there are questions surrounding Carlon’s ability to start long-term, but he lands with an organization that’s done a great job developing pitching. The Blue Jays took Trey Yesavage from ECU with the 20th overall pick in 2024 and got him to the Big Leagues in just over a year, where he’s already made a tremendous impact. ”

Blue Jays Right Now