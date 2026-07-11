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MLB World Reacts To Toronto Blue Jays Drafting Intriguing Pitcher Cole Carlon

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TORONTO, ON - APRIL 26: General manager Ross Atkins of the Toronto Blue Jays speaks to the media before introducing Vladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 before his MLB debut later tonight against the Oakland Athletics at Rogers Centre on April 26, 2019 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)

On Saturday night, the Toronto Blue Jays will continue their series with the San Diego Padres in California.

They are coming off a 5-3 win on Friday night.

MLB World Reacts To Toronto Blue Jays Drafting Cole Carlon

GettyKazuma Okamoto (not pictured) #7 of the Toronto Blue Jays is introduced during a press conference alongside Ross Atkins, General Manager of the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on January 6, 2026 in Toronto, Canada.

Also on Saturday, the Blue Jays selected Cole Carlon with the 39th pick in the 2026 MLB Draft.

The Blue Jays wrote (via X): “With the 39th pick in the 2026 #MLBDraft, we’ve selected LHP Cole Carlon from Arizona State University. Welcome, Cole!”

Here’s what people were saying about Carlon:

MLB Draft: “With the 39th pick in the 2026 Draft, the @BlueJays select @ASU_Baseball left-handed pitcher Cole Carlon, No. 26 on the Top 250 Draft prospects list.”

@jays_tracker: “Carlon has a four pitch mix that includes a fastball, slider, curveball, and changeup. The 6’5″ southpaw averages 96 MPH on his fastball and topped out near 101 MPH this year. His best pitch a 70 grade (plus-plus) slider according to @MLBPipeline”

Shi Davidi: “Blue Jays select Arizona State lefty Cole Carlon with their first pick of the draft, 39th overall. Was a reliever his first two seasons before moving into a starter role this year. Posted a 3.87 ERA in 83.2 innings and struck out 38 percent of hitters.”

GettyRoss Atkins general manager of the Toronto Blue Jays speaks to the media ahead his team’s MLB game against the Tampa Bay Rays at the Rogers Centre on May 18, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Ben Nicholson-Smith: “Per @MLBPipeline, top Blue Jays pick Cole Carlon sits 94 mph with his fastball, touching 98. Also has a plus slider that misses lots of bats. Curve & change round out arsenal. Began college career as a reliever but started this year. 3.87 ERA in 83.2 innings, 31 BB, 133 Ks”

Ethan Ignatovsky: “Cole Carlon flashed great stuff at ASU, including a fastball that touched 100.7 MPH. He also struck out 133 batters and walked just 31 this past season. Still, there are questions surrounding Carlon’s ability to start long-term, but he lands with an organization that’s done a great job developing pitching. The Blue Jays took Trey Yesavage from ECU with the 20th overall pick in 2024 and got him to the Big Leagues in just over a year, where he’s already made a tremendous impact. ”

Blue Jays Right Now

GettyVladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays runs to first base after being walked during the sixth inning against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on July 05, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. 

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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MLB World Reacts To Toronto Blue Jays Drafting Intriguing Pitcher Cole Carlon

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