Toronto Blue Jays Announce Dylan Cease Move Ahead of Philadelphia Phillies Game

The Toronto Blue Jays welcome back Dylan Cease from a hamstring injury. The right-hander will start the second of a three-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies. As the corresponding roster move to Cease’s activation from the 15-day injured list, the club has optioned left-hander Adam Macko to Triple-A Buffalo.

The Blue Jays have navigated various injuries up and down their roster, but remain close in the American League Wild Card race. Having Cease back should improve the club’s chances of separating in the race. Entering play on June 9, Toronto is a game back of the Texas Rangers for the final Wild Card spot.

Before his hamstring injury, Cease was a frontrunner in the American League Cy Young race. In 11 starts, he had a 3.05 ERA and 2.59 FIP over 62 innings. His 92 strikeouts led the AL at the time of his injury, and his 35.7% strikeout rate is on track to be a career high.

Blue Jays Welcome Back Dylan Cease from Injury

Coming off a near-miss of a World Series championship, the Blue Jays were aggressive spenders. Their biggest contract of the offseason went to Dylan Cease, who signed a seven-year, $210 million deal.

Cease was supposed to pair up with Kevin Gausman at the top of the rotation. However, the right-hander suffered a hamstring strain in his start against the Pittsburgh Pirates on May 24. He was placed on the 15-day injured list the following day. Cease ultimately missed just the minimal amount of time due to this injury.

Due to injuries, Toronto has struggled to field a starting rotation this season. They’re down three starters for the rest of the season between Cody Ponce (ACL), Jose Berrios (TJ), and Bowden Francis (TJ). They’ve had to rely on Patrick Corbin and Spencer Miles to give them significant innings in the rotation. Corbin signed for a $1 million flyer and Miles is a Rule 5 pick.

With Cease back, the Blue Jays’ rotation should be getting healthier. Max Scherzer is set to start the series finale against the Phillies. The hope is that with the two veteran starters back, the club should start a run that firmly puts them in the Wild Card race.

FanGraphs is particularly bullish on the Blue Jays’ ability to make the postseason. They currently give Toronto a 41.7% chance of qualifying for October baseball, including a 38.6% chance of clinching a Wild Card spot.

Blue Jays Option Adam Macko to Triple-A

The Blue Jays have been operating with essentially a nine-man bullpen due to their rotation injuries. With Cease returning, they chose to option Macko to Buffalo.

Macko, 25, got his first major league opportunity. The left-hander made the most of it, allowing just two runs in 12 innings.

Not only was the run prevention good, but the underlying metrics were also solid. Macko struck out 12 and walked two, holding opposing hitters to a .244/.292/.333 slash.

He’ll be on a short list of call-up candidates if the Blue Jays need to bring up a reliever later in the season. However, they can’t bring him back before June 24 unless to replace an injured player.