Toronto Blue Jays Receive Dylan Cease News Before Phillies Game

The Toronto Blue Jays are currently taking on the Philadelphia Phillies in a three-game set this week. The Blue Jays dropped the first game of the series 5-2, and are now 32-35 on the season, good for third place in the AL East.

However, despite the loss, the Blue Jays have received some good news as of late on the pitching/injury front. Dylan Cease, one of Toronto’s aces, recently had to make a trip to the Injured List, but it’s appearing to be a brief stint, as the Blue Jays will make a notable Dylan Cease announcement before game two against the Phillies.

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Dylan Cease Slated to Start Tuesday vs. Phillies

Per multiple reports close to the Blue Jays team, Dylan Cease is slated to start Tuesday’s game and be activated off the IL.

MLBTR.com’s Charlie Wright wrote (on the morning of 6/9):

“Blue Jays right-hander Dylan Cease is expected to get the ball on Tuesday against the Phillies. The free agent acquisition is returning from a minimum stint on the injured list with a left hamstring strain. Cease scuffled through his lone rehab appearance, allowing five earned runs on six hits and two homers across four innings. He got up to 75 pitches, so he should have close to a normal workload against Philadelphia.”

In other Blue Jays-starting pitching news, Max Scherzer is set to return to the rotation as well this week, on Wednesday.

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Dylan Cease with the Blue Jays…

Dylan Cease was the Toronto Blue Jays’ huge offseason addition, as they inked the dominant right-hander to a seven-year, $175 million deal.

The best part about having Dylan Cease in your rotation is that he’s going to take the ball every fifth day. His recent (short) IL stint was just the first time Cease landed on the IL in his 8-year MLB career due to a physical injury.

In 11 starts this season, Cease carries an ERA of 3.05 over 62 innings with 92 strikeouts. If he makes a full slate of starts, Cease is well on his way to a sixth consecutive season reaching the 200-strikeout plateau, which is very impressive. He’s also made 32+ starts in five straight seasons, and he may come up a little bit short of that number this season, but it’s plausible to think (if he stays healthy) that Cease should have no problem making 25-30 starts.

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