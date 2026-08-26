Blue Jays Make Dylan Cease Announcement During Royals Series After Bieber Injury

The Toronto Blue Jays have made a decision on Dylan Cease and his next start.

Toronto’s rotation is dealing with another injury, as Shane Bieber is off the 15-day IL due to right teres major inflammation. It’s disappointing news for the Blue Jays, and now they have a chance to reshuffle their rotation due to the off day on Monday.

Yet, after the Blue Jays’ 5-3 loss to the Royals on Tuesday, the team made an announcement on Cease.

Blue Jays Announce Dylan Cease Next Start

Although Cease could have started on Thursday in the Royals series finale, which would have been normal rest, Toronto opted to give him the extra day.

The Blue Jays announced that Cease will start on Friday at home in the series opener against the Seattle Mariners.

Cease has been a major success story for the Blue Jays this season as Toronto signed him to a seven-year, $210 million deal and is in the running to win the AL Cy Young. Cease is 8-5 with a 2.37 ERA in 24 starts this season.

With the Blue Jays not pushing Cease’s start up, Toronto will be going with a bullpen game on Wednesday. Spencer Arrighetti will start Thursday night for the Blue Jays in the Royals series finale.

Toronto Loses Bieber to Injury

The Blue Jays got some bad news on Bieber, who was placed on the IL before the Royals series began.

Bieber was scheduled to start on Wednesday, but he’s now on the IL and his season could be over.

“He felt a little bit of discomfort in his bullpen Sunday in New York, so he had an MRI that night when we got back. It’s a moderate to mild teres major injury, which sucks for him and sucks for us. He’ll be down from throwing for a couple of weeks and we’ll go from there,” Blue Jays manager John Schneider said.

With Bieber injured, the Blue Jays will be rolling with a bullpen game on Wednesday.

“You just can’t. You’ve got to figure out a way to figure it out,” Schneider said. “This is tough timing, for sure, with where we are and how Shane was throwing, too. We’ve dealt with it before this year and we’ll continue to do it. I haven’t said ‘Woe is me’ yet and I’m not going to do it the rest of the way. You’ve got to figure out a way to handle it.”

Toronto could get Jameson Taillon and Trey Yesavage back soon, which will help Toronto’s rotation.

The Blue Jays are 64-69 and 3 games back of a Wild Card spot.