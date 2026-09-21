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Toronto Blue Jays’ Dylan Cease Announces Update Before Orioles Series

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Toronto Blue Jays v Chicago White Sox
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CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - APRIL 03: Dylan Cease #84 of the Toronto Blue Jays looks on during the third inning against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field on April 03, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

On Sunday, the Toronto Blue Jays announced that ace Dylan Cease got an MRI on Saturday and is dealing with a “fatigued” shoulder.

From Sportsnet’s Hazel Mae on X:

NEWS: Dylan Cease is in Toronto and got an MRI on his shoulder last night

Cease will not start Wednesday. He will meet team in Baltimore.

John Schneider not ruling out start vs Reds.

Cease said the shoulder felt “fatigued.”

Before the Blue Jays’ Monday night game against the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards, Cease announced an update on his injury.

Toronto Blue Jays Ace Dylan Cease Announces Update Before Baltimore Orioles Series

Toronto Blue Jays v Texas Rangers
GettyARLINGTON, TEXAS – SEPTEMBER 18: Dylan Cease #84 of the Toronto Blue Jays throws a pitch during the first inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on September 18, 2026 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

MLB.com’s Keegan Matheson wrote on X:

Dylan Cease says that his shoulder MRI revealed inflammation, but that this isn’t something that should require surgery or impact his 2027 season.

For now, he says they’re still deciding if he’ll pitch again this season, but that feels (in my opinion) unlikely.

Toronto Blue Jays v Texas Rangers
GettyARLINGTON, TEXAS – SEPTEMBER 18: Dylan Cease #84 of the Toronto Blue Jays throws a pitch during the first inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on September 18, 2026 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Matheson added:

Dylan Cease described his shoulder as “heavy and achy”

This feeling began around his complete game against the Red Sox… which was back on July 25.

“Especially the last one [Sept. 18] was like, all right, I’m almost hurting the team.”

Looking at Toronto Blue Jays RHP Dylan Cease

Baltimore Orioles v Toronto Blue Jays
GettyTORONTO, ON – SEPTEMBER 13: Dylan Cease #84 of the Toronto Blue Jays pitches in the first inning during a game against the Baltimore Orioles at Rogers Centre on September 13, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

The Blue Jays signed Cease to a seven-year, $210 million contract this past offseason.

If it weren’t for Cam Schlittler of the New York Yankees, Cease would be the clear American League Cy Young favorite.

Cease, 30, has posted a career-best 5.5 fWAR and a 2.40 ERA with a 34.9% strikeout rate over 169 innings this season.

The right-hander is coming off a rough start against the Rangers, allowing four runs (one earned) on three hits and six walks while throwing 74 pitches. Blue Jays manager John Schneider removed the ace from the game after just 2 2/3 innings.

Toronto Blue Jays v New York Yankees
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 22: Dylan Cease #84 of the Toronto Blue Jays pitches during the first inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on August 22, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

The Chicago Cubs selected Cease in the sixth round of the 2014 MLB Draft.

The Cubs traded Cease to the White Sox when he was in the minors.

The right-hander played for the White Sox from 2019-23.

Chicago traded Cease to the San Diego Padres after the 2023 season. He played for the Padres in 2024 and 2025 before joining the Blue Jays this past offseason.

Cease has a career 3.67 ERA with 1,470 strikeouts over 1,184 1/3 MLB innings.

The Blue Jays are three games behind the Chicago White Sox for the final American League Wild Card spot. Toronto has just six regular-season games remaining, and the White Sox hold the tiebreaker over the Blue Jays.

Since the Blue Jays are unlikely to make the postseason, it seems unlikely that Cease will return this season.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Toronto Blue Jays’ Dylan Cease Announces Update Before Orioles Series

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