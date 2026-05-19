Blue Jays RHP Dylan Cease Provides Boost Ahead of Showdown in New York

The Toronto Blue Jays look up in the American League standings at both the Tampa Bay Rays and the New York Yankees. With a record of 21-26, the defending American League champions need to start their run towards the playoffs before the season gets too far away from them. Tonight, they will face hurler Dylan Cease. Cease, a winner of three of his last five starts, hopes to jump-start a Jays team looking to build momentum.

10.5 games out of first in late May may seem like too steep an obstacle, but taking care of games within the division could pay dividends down the road. Cease must face a Yankees lineup that features power and patience, capitalizing on mistakes.

Dylan Cease has been everything the Blue Jays could’ve asked for so far 🇨🇦 52.1 IP | 2.41 ERA | 75 K’s | 1.86 FIP ALL 75 of Cease’s strikeouts this season:pic.twitter.com/BJXaBGB0SR — Baseball Performances (@MLBPerformances) May 14, 2026

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Dominant Stretch Needs to Spur Team Renaissance

In the era of overtaxed bullpens, Cease is an anomaly. In his last three starts, the 30-year-old completed at least seven innings in all three. On top of that, the Blue Jays allow him to work out of jams. Over his last five starts, which consist of 31.2 innings, Cease has thrown 519 pitches. In other words, manager John Schneider grants the veteran a longer leash.

With a fastball that now sits at 97.9 miles per hour, Cease challenges hitters, sporting an unshakable confidence in his repertoire. His 2.41 earned run average is fifth in the American League.

Dylan Cease Blue Jays debut is in the books 🔹 He struck out every Athletics player in the lineup. 90 Pitches / topped out at 100mph vs Nick Kurtz 5.1 IP | 3H | 1ER | 2 BB | 12Ks | 24 whiffs Welcome to Toronto Mr. Ceasepic.twitter.com/1W0JXMbn3E — oBAWanKenobi (@wOBAWanKenobi) March 28, 2026

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The Yankees Provide a Monumental Task for Toronto

For any visitor, Yankee Stadium remains a challenge. First, the walls down the pull parts of the part are less than 320 feet. Under those circumstances, especially for lefty batters, the short porch in right presents an inviting temptation.

On top of that, the lineup features no fewer than six left-handed batters. Yet, Cease will walk onto the mound a changed man. He allows lefties to hit at a .206 clip. More importantly, in just allowing one home run, the Blue Jays’ ace buckles down. Facing a lineup with AL highs in home runs (71), runs (244), and OPS (.766).

Not only is Cease missing the bat, but also any contact lacks strength. According to Baseball Savant, opponents connected with solid contact only 4.2% of the time. In comparison, the MLB average is 6.9%.

The Known and the Rookie

Once again, our outfielder Aaron Judge is enjoying another MVP-caliber season, with 16 home runs and 39 runs, leading the American League. With power over all fields, the judge will force Cease to become even more aggressive. However, at six-foot-eight, Judge’s strike zone expands, and painting the corner will cause the outfielder to chase.

Ben Rice continues to destroy the ball with his 15th HR of the season! He leads all MLB hitters with a 199 wRC+ 🍚 pic.twitter.com/MgZ4ELhL5p — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) May 17, 2026

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Meanwhile, rookie first baseman Ben Rice offers a table setter with good speed and excellent power, as displayed by his 15 home runs. Rice’s 25 extra-base hit production makes him a factor.

While Toronto’s season may not hinge on tonight’s game, it could go a long way to closing the distance. In this marquee matchup, Cease could start hearing more and more Cy Young buzz. The Yankees, even though they are in second place, are still baseball’s most popular team. Most importantly, making a May run could lead to an October surprise.