Blue Jays’ Dylan Cease Stamps Name into MLB History Amid Red Sox Series

The Toronto Blue Jays secured a stunning 6-0 shutout over the Boston Red Sox on Saturday, with many thanks to starter Dylan Cease.

The 30-year-old starter went 9.0 innings with 12 strikeouts during the clash.

Such a feat stamped his name into MLB history books. He became the second pitcher in the modern baseball era to go 8.0+ innings in consecutive road starts while allowing no more than one hit and posting 10+ strikeouts.

According to the franchise (via X), Nolan Ryan was the only other pitcher to accomplish this. That was back in 1989.

Blue Jays’ Dylan Cease, John Schneider Comment on Feat

Per Keegan Matheson of MLB.com (via X), following the game, Schneider stated, “You don’t see this much. The no-hitter attempt in San Francisco, you just don’t see this much. Dylan is evolving as a pitcher. I wanted to give him every chance to finish it.”

Cease himself also weighed in on the matter.

“When we got to the fifth and I’ve got a no-hitter going, my body was loosening up a little bit,” he said, further reported by Matheson. “By the end, I had the kill in sight. I was just going for it.”

At the time of this writing, the right-hander is registering a 2.46 ERA and 167 strikeouts across 113.1 innings of work through 19 starts. He has walked 48 batters.

His 2026 campaign marks his eighth year in the Major Leagues, although this is his first season playing in Toronto.

Before this year, he had a two-year stint with the San Diego Padres. Before then, he spent five seasons with the Chicago White Sox.

However, it was the Chicago Cubs who selected him 169th overall in the 6th round of the 2014 MLB draft.

Once July 2017 rolled around, the Cubs traded him to the White Sox alongside Bryant Flete, Matt Rose and Eloy Jiménez. In return, they received Jose Quintana.

Where the Blue Jays Stand Right Now

Now that Toronto has clinched a much-needed victory over the Red Sox, they’ve improved their overall record to 48-57.

Now, they’re still ranked last in the American League East. They’re behind the Baltimore Orioles (50-54), Boston (53-50), the New York Yankees (58-45) and the Tampa Bay Rays (60-43).

The Blue Jays-Red Sox series is now tied 1-1, with their series finale scheduled for Sunday, July 26, at 1:35 p.m. ET.

Following this set, Toronto will head to the West Coast and face the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park.

For reference, Washington is currently third in the National League East at 53-52 overall. They are trailing the Philadelphia Phillies (56-48) and the Atlanta Braves (61-42).

Despite the Blue Jays making a stellar run in the 2025 World Series, their performance this year has not reflected that of a runner-up.

The MLB trade deadline is on the board for Aug. 3, which opens up opportunities for the Blue Jays to bolster their roster in hopes of climbing further up.