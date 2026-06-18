Blue Jays Score MVP Batter After Tyler Heineman Trade

The Toronto Blue Jays are fresh off their series sweep against the Boston Red Sox. Following a bullpen start, Trey Yesavage gave them the most innings out of any of their starters this year to help propel them to another victory. And they did this on the same day that they acquired Edgardo Villegas.

With their series sweep of the Red Sox, they have moved into the final American League Wild Card position behind the Chicago White Sox. In the AL East, the Blue Jays only have the New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays ahead of them. With the loss, the Red Sox solidify their last-place position, behind the Baltimore Orioles.

Here is what you need to know about Villegas and what he brings to the organization.

Toronto Blue Jays News: Team Acquires Edgardo Villegas

Earlier today, on June 18th, the Blue Jays acquired outfielder Villegas. According to the team’s transaction page, they acquired him from the Frontier League, where he played for Trois-Rivieres Aigles.

On his profile page, Villegas is listed as being 5-foot-8 and 185 pounds. The 23-year-old is a left-handed batter and thrower, primarily playing outfield positions.

Before joining the Trois-Rivieres Aigles in the Frontier League, Villegas played collegiate baseball for the Tampa Spartans. For the 2024-25 season, he recorded five home runs, 48 RBIs, 15 stolen bases, and a .328 batting average in 53 games.

For his performance during the NCAA Championship series, he was voted the Most Valuable Player. Additionally, he was voted the MVP of the U-23 World Cup back in September of 2024.

Edgardo Villegas Is a Top Hitter in the Frontier League

Villegas has made a name for himself in his first year of Frontier League baseball.

In 101 at-bats, Villegas has recorded 38 hits, 24 RBIs, 11 doubles, a.634 slugging, and a .376 batting average. In the Frontier League, he ranks fourth in batting average, 13th in doubles, and sixth in Slugging percentage.

For the Blue Jays, he will start his journey with the organization playing for the FCL Blue Jays (Florida Complex League).

Tyler Heineman Trade & Aftermath

This acquisition happened the day after Tyler Heineman was traded.

In a surprise move, the Blue Jays traded catcher Heineman to the Los Angeles Angels in exchange for cash. In a corresponding move, the Blue Jays recalled Chad Dallas from the Buffalo Bisons.

On the same night, Heineman sent a message to all of the fans that he gained while playing for Toronto.

“Blessed. As I head on a plane to my 12th MLB team, the only word that keeps replaying in my head is blessed,” he began in his social media post. “These past 5 years have been nothing short of incredible. From being a Blue Jay, to getting traded to the Pirates, to getting claimed again by the Jays, to getting claimed by the Red Sox, to once again get claimed by the Jays all in the span of 3 years was CRAZY! But every time I came back, I loved it more and more.”

“My wife and I started our family here. Growing from a family of 2 to a family of 4. I’m so grateful to my girls for their continued support during this crazy and unpredictable career. Especially my wife. I love you, Emma and Brooke more than anything in the world.”