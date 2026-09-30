Ernie Clement a Non-Tender Candidate for Blue Jays

Toronto Blue Jays utility man Ernie Clement could be a non-tender candidate this winter after a disappointing stretch that ended his season.

While Clement has been a fan favorite in Toronto over the past four seasons, a brutal second half to 2026 could make the team think twice about keeping him in the fold for 2027.

Blue Jays Could Non-Tender Ernie Clement

According to the Toronto Star, the Blue Jays could consider non-tendering Clement after a poor second half of the season instead of paying him a projected $7 million in arbitration.

“Second base received a B+ for the first-half report card as Ernie Clement became an all-star for the first time in his career. The results then nosedived as he hit .182 with seven extra-base hits over the final two months. His .442 OPS across that same span was the lowest of any qualified hitter in the majors. Clement could earn at least $7 million (U.S.) through arbitration, which makes him a potential non-tender candidate,” wrote Star writer Gregor Chisholm in his end-of-season report card for all of the team’s players.

Ernie Clement Had a Bad Second Half

Clement’s 2026 season was truly a tale of two halves, as he was terrific in the first half of the season, batting .296 with a .751 OPS and 8 home runs while being the leading vote-getter for the 2026 MLB All-Star Game, starting the game at second base for the American League.

In the second half of the season, however, Clement batted just .203 with a poor .493 OPS and only 1 home run after the All-Star Game.

Perhaps even more concerning for the Blue Jays is that Clement’s defense significantly dropped off this season after he was one of MLB’s top defensive players in 2025.

To be fair to Clement, after mostly playing at third base last season, he was moved to second base this year for most of the season due to the Blue Jays signing Kazuma Okamoto — who had a terrific rookie season for Toronto– to play at the hot corner for Toronto.

Still, it was a very disappointing season overall for Clement in Toronto, and one that could lead to a non-tender.

Taking a look at potential free agents this coming offseason, the Blue Jays could potentially sign New York Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. and/or Luis Arraez of the Philadelphia Phillies, both of whom will hit the open market this offseason and both of whom would provide an upgrade with the bat at second base for Toronto.

Of course, both of those players will make considerably more money than the $7 million in arbitration that Clement is projected to get next season, so the Blue Jays’ front office, led by general manager Ross Atkins, is going to have to seriously consider what they want to do at second base next year.

While Clement has overall been a terrific find for Toronto after being an unheralded pickup four seasons ago, the club needs more production with the bat out of its second base spot, and that’s why Clement is a non-tender candidate.