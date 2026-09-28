Blue Jays Expected to Pursue $85 Million Right Fielder After Postseason Upset

The Toronto Blue Jays missed the 2026 playoffs, a year after blowing a ninth-inning lead in World Series Game 7.

Toronto finished 78-83 this year and its offense struggled throughout the season. Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s bat did not work much of the time, producing one of the worst seasons of his career.

Manager John Schneider needs to add offensive players this offseason. Management has already narrowed its list of candidates, according to a source familiar with the team’s planning.

Blue Jays Expected to Pursue Chicago Cubs’ Right Fielder

The Athletic’s Mitch Bannon first reported the team’s plans.

“This offseason, said a league source who spoke on condition of anonymity in order to discuss offseason plans, the Jays are expected to pursue Chicago Cubs outfielder Seiya Suzuki,” he wrote. “His 26 homers would’ve ranked second on the Jays this year and his .841 OPS would’ve led all qualified Jays by nearly 80 points.”

Getty Seiya Suzuki #27 of the Chicago Cubs.

“Toronto will also certainly check in with Teruaki Sato, a powerful left-handed third baseman/outfielder expected to be posted by Nippon Professional Baseball’s Hanshin Tigers this offseason,” Bannon added. “Signing either Sato or Suzuki would bring power to a corner spot for Toronto, while also making the Jays truly relevant in the Japanese market.”

Suzuki fits Toronto’s biggest need. The Blue Jays hit a league-worst 150 home runs in 2026. Suzuki has hit 20 or more home runs in four straight seasons. His career OPS stands at .823.

His current contract expires after this season, making him a free agent. The Cubs signed him for five years and $85 million in 2022.

Toronto could pair him with Guerrero to rebuild its middle of the order. George Springer’s role for 2027 remains unresolved, adding urgency to the search for outfield help.

Sato offers more offensive upside but carries more risk. He has never played in the majors. Under MLB’s posting system, the Hanshin Tigers must first make him available to major league teams.

Suzuki’s four-year track record makes him the lower-risk option for a team eager to return to contention.

Middle Infield Also Under Review

Getty Ernie Clement #22 of the Toronto Blue Jays.

Bannon also reported the Jays are exploring infield upgrades.

“The Jays, said a team source who spoke on condition on anonymity to describe the club’s inner workings, discussed a move for a significant middle infielder at this year’s trade deadline.”

Ernie Clement and Andrés Giménez anchored Toronto’s middle infield in 2026. Clement hit .259 with a .649 OPS. Giménez batted .245 with a .653 OPS.

Many analysts urged the Blue Jays to trade Clement. A proven middle infielder would give Schneider more lineup flexibility and protect against another offensive slump.