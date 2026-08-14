The Toronto Blue Jays are expected to host the 2029 MLB All-Star Game, according to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale.

On Friday, the San Francisco Giants were officially awarded the 2028 MLB All-Star Game, as reported by Nightengale.

“MLB officially awards the 2028 All-Star Game to San Francisco, providing a short flight for players participating in the All-Star Game to also play in the Olympics at Dodger Stadium,” the scribe wrote on X.

With San Francisco landing the 2028 game, the next two All-Star Games are confirmed, as the Chicago Cubs are hosting the 2027 game at Wrigley Field.

Blue Jays Expected to Host 2029 MLB All-Star Game

Nightengale then followed up his post about the Giants getting the 2028 game by reporting that the Blue Jays are expected to host the game in 2029, and the Baltimore Orioles in 2030.

“While the Chicago Cubs are hosting the 2027 All-Star Game, the 2029 All-Star Game is expected to be awarded to the Toronto Blue Jays, followed by the Baltimore Orioles in 2030,” Nightengale wrote in a follow-up post.

While the Chicago Cubs are hosting the 2027 All-Star Game, the 2029 All-Star Game is expected to be awarded to the Toronto Blue Jays, followed by the Baltimore Orioles in 2030. https://t.co/xTrV0zJH1f — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) August 14, 2026

This is obviously great news for Blue Jays fans and baseball fans all across Canada, as bringing the MLB All-Star Game north of the border will be massive for the city and the country, as Toronto has been waiting a long time to host the game despite wanting to host it for many years.

Blue Jays Haven’t Hosted MLB All-Star Game Since 1991

The Blue Jays have not hosted an MLB All-Star Game since 1991, so it has been nearly 40 years since the team has held one in Toronto. If things go according to plan and the Blue Jays get the MLB All-Star Game in 2029, then it will be 38 years between All-Star Games for the city of Toronto.

Blue Jays president Mark Shapiro has been lobbying MLB for several years now to bring an All-Star Game north of the border again, and the franchise spent millions of dollars renovating Rogers Centre to make it a better stadium experience.

It appears that those efforts have now paid off, as the Blue Jays are expected to host the 2029 All-Star Game, though MLB has yet to make the news official.