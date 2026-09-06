WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 29: Starting pitcher Nate Pearson #24 of the Toronto Blue Jays works the third inning against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on July 29, 2020 in Washington, DC. The Blue Jays are hosting the Nationals for their 2020 home opener at Nationals Park due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The Blue Jays played as the home team due to their stadium situation and the Canadian government’s policy on COVID-19. They will play a majority of their home games at Sahlen Field in Buffalo, New York. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
Since the trade, Pearson has gone 1-1 with a 0.53 ERA in 17 games.
He has proven to be a massive addition that a lot of teams could have benefited from acquiring.
Looking At Pearson
Pearson was picked in the 1st round of the 2017 MLB Draft.
He pitched part of four seasons for the Blue Jays.
Following Toronto, the 30-year-old had a stint with the Chicago Cubs (before the Astros and Royals).
Looking At The Blue Jays
The Blue Jays are the fourth-place team in the American League East with a 72-71 record in 143 games.
They have gone 8-2 over their last ten games (and are 35-36 in 71 games on the road).
Looking At The Royals
As for the Royals, they are the last-place team in the American League Central with a 63-80 record in 143 games.
They have gone 4-6 over their last ten games (and are 37-34 in 71 games at home).
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
0 Comments
On Sunday, the Toronto Blue Jays will finish their series with the Kansas City Royals in Missouri.They are coming off a 4-3 win on Saturday (and have won each of the first two games).Former Blue Jays 1st-Round Pick Thriving With RoyalsIt’s worth noting that a former Blue Jays 1st round pick is off to a […]
Former Toronto Blue Jays 1st-Round Pick Thriving With New MLB Team