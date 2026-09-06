Former Toronto Blue Jays 1st-Round Pick Thriving With New MLB Team

On Sunday, the Toronto Blue Jays will finish their series with the Kansas City Royals in Missouri.

They are coming off a 4-3 win on Saturday (and have won each of the first two games).

Former Blue Jays 1st-Round Pick Thriving With Royals

It’s worth noting that a former Blue Jays 1st round pick is off to a strong start to his stint in Kansas City.

Nate Pearson was traded to the Royals (via the Houston Astros) in July.

The Royals wrote (via X) on July 22: “We have acquired RHP Nate Pearson from the Houston Astros for minor league RHP Max Martin.”

Since the trade, Pearson has gone 1-1 with a 0.53 ERA in 17 games.

He has proven to be a massive addition that a lot of teams could have benefited from acquiring.

Looking At Pearson

Pearson was picked in the 1st round of the 2017 MLB Draft.

He pitched part of four seasons for the Blue Jays.

Following Toronto, the 30-year-old had a stint with the Chicago Cubs (before the Astros and Royals).

Looking At The Blue Jays

The Blue Jays are the fourth-place team in the American League East with a 72-71 record in 143 games.

They have gone 8-2 over their last ten games (and are 35-36 in 71 games on the road).

Looking At The Royals

As for the Royals, they are the last-place team in the American League Central with a 63-80 record in 143 games.

They have gone 4-6 over their last ten games (and are 37-34 in 71 games at home).