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2 Former Toronto Blue Jays Players Get Very Different News Before Wild Card Series

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Joey Loperfido, former Toronto Blue Jays player
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2 Former Toronto Blue Jays Players get very different news before Houston Astros Wild Card Series

The Toronto Blue Jays have been eliminated from the MLB playoffs and will not participate in the postseason. However, the Houston Astros and two former Blue Jays players, Daulton Varsho and Joey Loperfido, received news on their playing status for Game 1 of their Wild Card Series against the Chicago White Sox.

Both teams have decided to open the 2026 MLB playoffs with a bullpen game. Today’s Astros game against the White Sox is scheduled for 3:00 PM Mountain Time, 5:00 PM Eastern Time.

Former Toronto Blue Jays On The Houston Astros: Joey Loperfido In, Daulton Varsho Out

Houston Astros v Toronto Blue Jays
GettyTORONTO, CANADA – JUNE 24: Joey Loperfido #10 of the Houston Astros celebrates scoring against the Toronto Blue Jays during the eighth inning in their MLB game at the Rogers Centre on June 24, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images)

Breaking news: the Astros announced their playoff roster ahead of their first game against the White Sox. The roster also revealed news about Loperfido and Varsho.

“Astros set Wild Card Series roster,” MLB beat writer Brian McTaggart wrote when he shared the Astros playoff roster.

As you can see from the announcement, Loperfido was included in the roster. However, Varsho was left off.

Why Is Joey Loperfido On The Houston Astros Roster While Daulton Varsho Is Not?

Toronto Blue Jays v Chicago Cubs
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JUNE 20: Daulton Varsho #5 of the Toronto Blue Jays reacts after hitting a three-run home run in the seventh inning against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on June 20, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Sage Zipeto/Getty Images)

Unfortunately for Varsho, he sustained an injury in the final stretch of the regular season and is unlikely to play in the Wild Card series.

Here is what the Astros Injury Report says about Varsho:

Injury: Left wrist inflammation
Expected return: Likely 2027
IL date: Sept. 24 (10-day, retroactive to Sept. 23)
Status: Has been dealing with cysts in his wrist for three months, but pain has become too much to play. Set to see a hand specialist Sept. 29,” the report for Varsho was last updated on September 24, 2026.

With Varsho scheduled to see a hand specialist on September 29th, more news should be coming soon about his status for the remainder of the MLB postseason.

Looking At Daulton Varsho & Joey Loperfido With The Houston Astros

Both Loperfido and Varsho were traded to the Astros this season, but at very different times.

Caleb Kerney Caleb covers the NHL, MLB, and Cricket for Heavy.com. He has covered professional hockey since 2022, including bylines at Dobber Prospects, The Hockey Writers, and The Hockey News. More about Caleb Kerney

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2 Former Toronto Blue Jays Players Get Very Different News Before Wild Card Series

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