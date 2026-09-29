Houston Astros Announce Playoff Roster Before White Sox Series

The Houston Astros are preparing for their new series against the Chicago White Sox to open their MLB playoff Wild Card series. The news of the day (so far) is the announcement of the Houston Astros’ playoff roster ahead of their White Sox series.

Houston Astros Announce Playoff Roster Before Game 1 Of Wild Card Series Versus The Chicago White Sox

Before announcing their lineup for Game 1 of their Wild Card series, the Astros announced the roster they will carry into the postseason.

The Astros will carry 12 pitchers, two catchers, six infielders, and six outfielders. Here is the playoff roster that the Astros announced.

Pitchers For Houston Astros Wild Card Series

Catchers For Houston Astros Wild Card Series

Yainer Diaz

Christian Vazquez

Infielders For Houston Astros Wild Card Series

Outfielders For Houston Astros Wild Card Series

Where To Watch Houston Astros Wild Card Series Versus The Chicago White Sox

Luckily, Astros fans can watch their team play the White Sox in several different ways.

For starters, fans in the USA can enjoy the games on Peacock or NBCSN.

Not only that, but fans can also tune in to the radio to listen to these games. White Sox fans can enjoy the games by listening to ESPN Chicago WMVP 1000 AM and TUDN.

Alternatively, Astros fans can look at tuning in to KBME 790 AM, 94.5 FM HD-2, and KLTN-TUDN 102.9 FM if they are stranded at work and cannot watch on screen.

Fans can watch the first game of the series on Tuesday, September 29th, 2026. The game is being broadcast at 3:00 PM Mountain Time, 4:00 PM Central Time, or 5:00 PM Eastern Time.

How The Houston Astros Did Against The Chicago White Sox During The 2026 Regular Season

The Astros played two series against the White Sox in 2026. They won the first series 2-1 and the second series 3-1. Here are the final scores from those games: