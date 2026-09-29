Houston Astros Announce Playoff Roster Before White Sox Series

The Houston Astros are preparing for their new series against the Chicago White Sox to open their MLB playoff Wild Card series. The news of the day (so far) is the announcement of the Houston Astros’ playoff roster ahead of their White Sox series.
Houston Astros Announce Playoff Roster Before Game 1 Of Wild Card Series Versus The Chicago White Sox
Before announcing their lineup for Game 1 of their Wild Card series, the Astros announced the roster they will carry into the postseason.
The Astros will carry 12 pitchers, two catchers, six infielders, and six outfielders. Here is the playoff roster that the Astros announced.
Pitchers For Houston Astros Wild Card Series
- Bryan Abreu
- AJ Blubaugh
- Hunter Brown
- Josh Hader
- Josh Hendrickson
- Tatsuya Imai
- Bryan King
- Peter Lambert
- Bennett Sousa
- Miguel Ullola
- Logan VanWey
- Hayden Wesneski
Catchers For Houston Astros Wild Card Series
- Yainer Diaz
- Christian Vazquez
Infielders For Houston Astros Wild Card Series
- Nick Allen
- Jose Altuve
- Raynel Delgado
- Isaac Paredes
- Jeremy Pena
- Christian Walker
Outfielders For Houston Astros Wild Card Series
- Yordan Alvarez
- Joey Loperfido
- Cam Smith
- Lucas Spence
- Taylor Trammell
- Nelson Velazquez
Where To Watch Houston Astros Wild Card Series Versus The Chicago White Sox
Luckily, Astros fans can watch their team play the White Sox in several different ways.
For starters, fans in the USA can enjoy the games on Peacock or NBCSN.
Not only that, but fans can also tune in to the radio to listen to these games. White Sox fans can enjoy the games by listening to ESPN Chicago WMVP 1000 AM and TUDN.
Alternatively, Astros fans can look at tuning in to KBME 790 AM, 94.5 FM HD-2, and KLTN-TUDN 102.9 FM if they are stranded at work and cannot watch on screen.
Fans can watch the first game of the series on Tuesday, September 29th, 2026. The game is being broadcast at 3:00 PM Mountain Time, 4:00 PM Central Time, or 5:00 PM Eastern Time.
How The Houston Astros Did Against The Chicago White Sox During The 2026 Regular Season
The Astros played two series against the White Sox in 2026. They won the first series 2-1 and the second series 3-1. Here are the final scores from those games:
- July 24th: Astros 9, White Sox 5
- July 25th: Astros 4, White Sox 1
- July 26th: White Sox 12, Astros 3
- August 31st: Astros 6, White Sox 3
- September 1st: White Sox 5, Astros 1
- September 2nd: Astros 2, White Sox 0
- September 3rd: Astros 6, White Sox 2
Houston Astros Announce Playoff Roster Before White Sox Series