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Houston Astros Announce Playoff Roster Before White Sox Series

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Houston Astros announce playoff roster against the Chicago White Sox for their Wild Card Series

The Houston Astros are preparing for their new series against the Chicago White Sox to open their MLB playoff Wild Card series. The news of the day (so far) is the announcement of the Houston Astros’ playoff roster ahead of their White Sox series.

Houston Astros Announce Playoff Roster Before Game 1 Of Wild Card Series Versus The Chicago White Sox

Houston Astros v Athletics
GettySACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 27: Taylor Trammell #26 of the Houston Astros is presented with a celebratory belt in the clubhouse after a win against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park on September 27, 2026 in Sacramento, California. The Astros clinched the American League West title. (Photo by Heather Diehl/Getty Images)

Before announcing their lineup for Game 1 of their Wild Card series, the Astros announced the roster they will carry into the postseason.

The Astros will carry 12 pitchers, two catchers, six infielders, and six outfielders. Here is the playoff roster that the Astros announced.

Pitchers For Houston Astros Wild Card Series

Catchers For Houston Astros Wild Card Series

Infielders For Houston Astros Wild Card Series

Outfielders For Houston Astros Wild Card Series

Where To Watch Houston Astros Wild Card Series Versus The Chicago White Sox

Chicago White Sox v Houston Astros
GettyHOUSTON, TEXAS – SEPTEMBER 02: Munetaka Murakami #5 of the Chicago White Sox bats during the third inning against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park on September 02, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

Luckily, Astros fans can watch their team play the White Sox in several different ways.

For starters, fans in the USA can enjoy the games on Peacock or NBCSN.

Not only that, but fans can also tune in to the radio to listen to these games. White Sox fans can enjoy the games by listening to ESPN Chicago WMVP 1000 AM and TUDN.

Alternatively, Astros fans can look at tuning in to KBME 790 AM, 94.5 FM HD-2, and KLTN-TUDN 102.9 FM if they are stranded at work and cannot watch on screen.

Fans can watch the first game of the series on Tuesday, September 29th, 2026. The game is being broadcast at 3:00 PM Mountain Time, 4:00 PM Central Time, or 5:00 PM Eastern Time.

How The Houston Astros Did Against The Chicago White Sox During The 2026 Regular Season

Houston Astros v Boston Red Sox
GettyBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – MAY 03: Carlos Correa #1 of the Houston Astros celebrates after turning a double play to end the tenth inning at Fenway Park on May 03, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Astros defeat the Red Sox 3-1. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The Astros played two series against the White Sox in 2026. They won the first series 2-1 and the second series 3-1. Here are the final scores from those games:

  • July 24th: Astros 9, White Sox 5
  • July 25th: Astros 4, White Sox 1
  • July 26th: White Sox 12, Astros 3
  • August 31st: Astros 6, White Sox 3
  • September 1st: White Sox 5, Astros 1
  • September 2nd: Astros 2, White Sox 0
  • September 3rd: Astros 6, White Sox 2

Caleb Kerney Caleb covers the NHL, MLB, and Cricket for Heavy.com. He has covered professional hockey since 2022, including bylines at Dobber Prospects, The Hockey Writers, and The Hockey News. More about Caleb Kerney

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Houston Astros Announce Playoff Roster Before White Sox Series

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