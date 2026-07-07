Blue Jays Named Suitor For $8M MLB Player as Trade Deadline Looms

The Toronto Blue Jays are stuck between a rock and a hard place. Lately, they are floundering, giving up at least 10 runs in multiple games over the past week. That kind of subpar defense is going to increase the gap between them and the Tampa Bay Rays and New York Yankees. However, some Blue Jays news could be coming at a good time, especially news surrounding New York Mets pitcher Freddy Peralta.

Will Sammon of The Athletic recently wrote about the highly coveted starting pitcher for the Mets. He lists several suitors for Peralta, who is in the final year of an $8 million-per-season deal.

“About one-third of the 30 teams, if not more, are potential contenders needing rotation help,” Sammon wrote on July 7th, 2026. “The Chicago Cubs are desperate for it, making them an obvious team to watch for Peralta, who played six seasons under Chicago manager Craig Counsell in Milwaukee. The San Diego Padres scouted the Mets-Braves series.”

“The Toronto Blue Jays make sense. And, especially because of Peralta’s salary, the Tampa Bay Rays are worth monitoring, too.”

Is the New York Mets’ Freddy Peralta a Fit For the Blue Jays?

Being named as a suitor for a player is one thing, but would Peralta be a fit for the Blue Jays?

For starters, he has one of the best value contracts you could ask for in a pitcher. Peralta is in the final year of an $8 million contract. This is a double-edged sword, however, as teams with more modest financial means will also be in the mix to acquire the hurler.

Peralta has played 19 games in the Mets’ rotation this year. In those games, he has a 5-7 record, 98 strikeouts, a 4.68 ERA, and a 1.42 WHIP. Those numbers don’t scream “top trade target.”

However, he is coming off a season in which he recorded 204 strikeouts over 176.2 innings while maintaining a 2.70 ERA. The ceiling is there; could he reach that with the Blue Jays?

Blue Jays News: Trade Deadline Needs Are Still There

Back in mid-June, MLB insider Ken Rosenthal compiled a list of needs for the Blue Jays ahead of the trade deadline. Nearly a month later, the list still makes sense (especially given the club’s recent struggles).

Here is the list he said the Blue Jays needed:

High-contact average hitter.

Right-handed hitting outfielder.

Starting pitching.

Relief pitching.

Despite all the moves the Blue Jays have made this year, starting pitching remains a need. Not only that, it’s arguably the most important thing to have in your baseball club. If you have an elite rotation, it can often cover up other flaws in your team.

Unfortunately, the Blue Jays rotation is far from elite right now. Kevin Gausman and Shane Bieber have struggled, while other members of the rotation have struggled to stay healthy.

Adding a hurler to the rotation who can play at least 30 games would be huge for the Blue Jays. Can they swing a deal for Peralta? They certainly have enough pieces to make the acquisition. Are they pieces that the Mets would want? That is the question they don’t have the answer to.

Should the Blue Jays trade for Peralta? Yes. With the kind of luck Toronto has had lately, they need all the help they can get.