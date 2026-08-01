Kevin Gausman Met With Blue Jays About Chemistry Comments

Toronto Blue Jays starter Kevin Gausman met with the team to discuss recent comments he made about the team lacking chemistry this season.

Gausman recently opened eyes when he said in an interview with the Toronto Star that he didn’t believe that the 2026 Blue Jays had the same team chemistry that the 2025 Blue Jays had, the team that went to the World Series last year.

“We’re just not nearly as close-knit of a group as we were last year. Every single person here is frustrated, annoyed, mad, but it is what it is. This is the group we’ve got. I still believe in every single guy in that room, and the staff that’s leading them,” Gausman said.

The comments were surprising, as typically these sorts of remarks don’t leave the clubhouse. But at the same time, Gausman was just being truthful about how he felt, and he only made these comments because he truly cares about the team and knows that they aren’t living up to their true potential this season.

Kevin Gausman Meets With Team About Comments

Speaking on the “Blair & Barker” podcast, Blue Jays manager John Schneider revealed that Gausman met with the team’s coaching staff and players to explain his recent comments that he made about the 2026 Blue Jays having less chemistry than the 2025 version of the team.

“Kev, being who he is, came in and talked to us as a coaching staff and talked to the guys about what was written, how it came out and how it may be perceived. Kev is the ultimate pro … He was upset with the timing of it and the way it came out,” Schneider said (via Sportsnet).

“It just show how much he cares. just like ‘hey let’s clear the air here and make sure (you know) this is exactly how I feel about you guys and exactly how I feel about the guys in there’ and it’s reciprocated from every one of them.”

John Schneider Gives His 2 Cents on Kevin Gausman’s Comments

The Blue Jays are currently 51-59 with two games left until the August 3 trade deadline, a far cry from last season’s World Series appearance.

Speaking on the difference between the 2025 and 2026 squads, Schneider admitted that while the 2025 team was truly special, he doesn’t believe any sort of chemistry problem is why the ballclub hasn’t performed up to their expectations this season.

“It was a special group where for whatever reason guys clicked on and off the field, their families clicked on and off the field, it was the pinnacle of what you’re trying to do from a team-sports perspective. So anything is going to be a bit of a letdown (from last year) if it isn’t there,” Schneider said.

“There’s a million different reasons why we haven’t performed to expectations and comparing clubhouse chemistry I don’t think is very high on the list. It’s part of a long season, it’s part of ups and downs. I think handling it head-on is the best way to handle it and we did that today.”