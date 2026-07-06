Blue Jays Make George Springer Decision After Being on Family Medical Emergency List

The Toronto Blue Jays will get star hitter George Springer back in the lineup.

Toronto is coming off a disappointing series loss to the Seattle Mariners, where the Blue Jays were shut out in back-to-back games on Saturday and Sunday after winning the series opener on Friday.

Yet, the Blue Jays were without Springer, who was on paternity leave after the birth of their third child. However, Toronto ended up placing him on the family medical emergency list as they wanted to give him a few extra days with his family.

After getting some extra time, Blue Jays manager John Schneider revealed Springer is set to meet the team in San Francisco and will likely be activated on Monday.

“I think he’s going to travel tomorrow, so just have to confirm that with him, and I’ll know more a little later,” Schneider said.

Although Springer has struggled this season at the plate, he will be a positive addition to Toronto’s offense, which is scuffling and needs any help it can get.

Springer is hitting .221 with 8 home runs and 21 RBIs this season with the Blue Jays. He’s in the final year of a six-year, $150 million deal with Toronto.

The Blue Jays will begin a three-game series against the San Francisco Giants on Monday before a three-game series against the San Diego Padres from Friday to Sunday before the All-Star break.

Blue Jays Struggling Offensively

A year after almost winning the World Series, the Blue Jays are outside of the playoff picture and are struggling offensively.

After being shut out in back-to-back games, center fielder Daulton Varsho believes the team needs to get out of its slump ASAP.

“We’re grinding a little bit as a team, but we can get out of it,” Varsho said. “We’ve just got to get out of it pretty soon.”

Toronto scored in just 1 of the 27 innings and was held scoreless for 24 straight innings. Manager John Schneider felt like the team didn’t hit the fastball all series, which isn’t a recipe for success.

“If you’re trying to get after a guy’s fastball, you’ve got to be convicted with it and take the right swings in the right areas,” manager John Schneider said. “We just didn’t hit the fastball.”

The Blue Jays are now 42-48, but are still 3 games out of a Wild Card spot.

Toronto Could Move Springer Down in Lineup

Although the Blue Jays’ offense has been an issue all season, and Springer is returning, he may not be the leadoff hitter.

Springer has struggled this season, and Schneider said he’s open to moving the veteran down in the lineup.

“Looking back to last year, he didn’t start in the leadoff spot, and he kind of forced our hand, obviously. George is at the point where he just wants the team to win. It’s like with (Vladimir Guerrero Jr.), is it one, is it two, is it three, is it four? These guys are okay with it. They just want to do what’s best for the team,” Schneider said on Blair & Barker.

“George has been one of the best leadoff hitters for the last 10 years, the last 15 years, whatever it is. We’re all just at the point where we’re just trying to win. I don’t think any conversation, whether it comes down to where you’re hitting, or what role you’re being used in the bullpen I think everyone’s just like, ‘What do we gotta do?’”

The Blue Jays have been using Nathan Lukes as the leadoff hitter while Springer has been away.