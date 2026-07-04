John Schneider Open to Moving George Springer Down Lineup

Toronto Blue Jays manager John Schneider said that he is open to moving designated hitter George Springer down in the team’s lineup.

In 2025, Springer was one of the best hitters in baseball, as he hit 32 home runs with a .309 batting average, a .959 OPS, and a 159 OPS+, indicating his bat was 59% better than league average. He also put up 4.8 bWAR, came in seventh in AL MVP voting, and won the AL Silver Slugger award as the American League’s best DH.

In 2026, though, Springer has taken a big step backwards. In his age-36 season, Springer is hitting just .221 with 8 home runs, a .681 OPS, and an 85 OPS+, while racking up -0.1 bWAR.

Despite those poor numbers, Schneider has continued to trot Springer out every day in the team’s leadoff spot. But it’s getting to the point where the Blue Jays, who are just 42-46 this season, need to think about making some lineup changes, and moving Springer down in the order is under consideration when he returns from the paternity list in a few days.

Blue Jays Might Move George Springer Down in Batting Order

Speaking to the “Blair & Barker Show” on Sportsnet 590 The FAN, Schneider confirmed he is thinking about making a lineup change with Springer, and he believes the veteran slugger would accept the demotion in the team’s lineup if it happens, as he just wants the team to win.

“I don’t think so,” Schneider said when asked if Springer would have any objection to moving down in the team’s lineup when he returns from paternity leave.

“Looking back to last year, he didn’t start in the leadoff spot, and he kind of forced our hand, obviously. George is at the point where he just wants the team to win. It’s like with (Vladimir Guerrero Jr.), is it one, is it two, is it three, is it four? These guys are okay with it. They just want to do what’s best for the team. George has been one of the best leadoff hitters for the last 10 years, the last 15 years, whatever it is. We’re all just at the point where we’re just trying to win. I don’t think any conversation, whether it comes down to where you’re hitting, or what role you’re being used in the bullpen I think everyone’s just like, ‘What do we gotta do?'”

Nathan Lukes Could Take Over Leadoff Spot

If Springer is moved down in the Blue Jays’ lineup, the man who will likely take over as the team’s leadoff hitter is outfielder Nathan Lukes, who has been red hot as of late.

Lukes is hitting .292 with a .750 OPS and a 104 OPS+. Since overcoming some early-season health issues with vertigo, he has been really good for the Blue Jays, and he could steal Springer’s job as the team’s leadoff hitter going forward.

We’ll see what Schneider ends up doing with the team’s lineup, but with the Blue Jays in desperate need to win as many games as possible and keep pace in the AL Wild Card Hunt, tough decisions have to be made.