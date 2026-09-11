George Springer Optimistic About Blue Jays’ Playoff Chances

Toronto Blue Jays designated hitter George Springer still believes in his team’s chances of making the playoffs this season.

With a 73-74 record, the Blue Jays are just 1 GB behind the Cleveland Guardians for the third and final American League Wild Card spot.

The Blue Jays just dropped a really disappointing series to the hapless Athletics in West Sacramento in what was a missed opportunity to gain ground on the Guardians — who the Blue Jays hold the tiebreaker over — in the AL Wild Card hunt.

Yet, despite that poorly played series by Toronto, Springer still maintains optimism that the Blue Jays can make it into the dance.

George Springer Remains Optimistic About Blue Jays

Speaking to MLB.com following the Blue Jays’ series loss to the Athletics, Springer reminded fans that the team is still right in the thick of things for a playoff spot.

“We’re right there. All you want is a chance in September,” Springer said.

“This team’s going to be playing some meaningful baseball over the next 15, 16 days. I think everybody in that locker room believes in each other and understands the mission and knows what has to happen.”

Blue Jays Need to Dominate Orioles

The Blue Jays have 15 games left in the regular season to determine their playoff fate, including six games against their AL East rivals, the Baltimore Orioles.

These six games could very well determine their season, as the Orioles are also still technically in the thick of things. Though they are 3 GB of the Guardians, the fact that Baltimore has six games left against Toronto means they are still fighting for their playoff lives, so these six games against the Blue Jays are going to feel like playoff games for both teams.

The Blue Jays also have three more games left against the Texas Rangers, who are just 1 GB behind the Blue Jays in the Wild Card hunt right now. That means these three games between Toronto and Texas are going to also be critical for both squads, even though the Rangers have the tiebreaker over the Blue Jays since they swept them in June.