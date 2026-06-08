Blue Jays’ Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Handed Disappointing News Ahead of Phillies Series

The Toronto Blue Jays are led by superstar hitter Vladimir Guerrero Jr.; however, he has struggled this season.

Guerrero has struggled with power, and with All-Star voting beginning, whether or not he will be an All-Star this season is uncertain. MLB analyst Jim Bowden of The Athletic predicts Ben Rice will be the starting first baseman for the AL, and Guerrero won’t be an All-Star.

“One thing you’ll be sure to notice on my teams is that some of the best overall players in the sport, like Ronald Acuña Jr., Fernando Tatis Jr. and Vladimir Guerrero Jr., aren’t on the rosters. Maybe one or two will find a way into the game, but with Tatis struggling to hit for power, Acuña spending time on the IL and Guerrero not performing at the level of the other top AL first basemen, they are currently on the outside of my All-Star rosters looking in,” Bowden wrote.

Guerrero is a five-time MLB All-Star and has been an All-Star for five consecutive seasons, but that streak could very well be ending this season.

Guerrero is hitting .287 with 3 home runs and 25 RBIs this season. But, the lack of home runs is a major issue.

Guerrero Trying to Hit More Power

Although Guerrero has been getting on base plenty, the lack of power is a surprise.

Guerrero only has three home runs this season, and he admitted last month that he isn’t feeling it right now.

“Obviously, I don’t feel okay right now,” Guerrero said. “I’m not feeling right, and you guys can tell that. I’ve been working very hard. I’m just looking to hit one ball very hard. It will stay in my head and my mind. I know things are going to change.”

Blue Jays manager John Schneider, meanwhile, felt like Guerrero was trying to do too much.

“Asked about Vladimir Guerrero Jr., John Schneider thinks he’s trying to do a little too much, which is something we’ve all seen in past years from Vladdy. ‘I think he’s at the point where he wants to be the guy to carry us. The more he does that, the harder it gets.’ #BlueJays,” Blue Jays reporter Keegan Matheson wrote on X.

Guerrero is currently ninth on the Blue Jays in home runs with 3.

Blue Jays Getting Back on Track

Toronto started off the season slowly, but the Blue Jays have been playing better baseball.

The Blue Jays are coming off a series win over the Baltimore Orioles, as Toronto won the final two games at home. Blue Jays infielder Ernie Clement believes the team

“We’re a really good team,” Clement said. “We have a chance to be a great team. It’s about nailing things down, and once we firmly figure out our team identity I think this team has a chance to be better than last year.”

Toronto will now take on the Philadelphia Phillies in a tough series, but Clement feels like the team is close to putting it all together.

“We’re really coming together,” Clement said. “We’re rallying late, and we’re really starting to play for each other. It feels really good to get a win like that.”

The Blue Jays are 32-34 and are 0.5 games back of a Wild Card spot.