TORONTO, ON - JULY 2: Thomas Hatch #31 of the Toronto Blue Jays reacts against the Tampa Bay Rays in the fifth inning during game two of a doubleheader at the Rogers Centre on July 2, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images)
GettyPitcher Thomas Hatch #59 of the Arizona Diamondbacks poses for a portrait during photo day at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick on February 18, 2026 in Scottsdale, Arizona.
Ahead of Friday’s game, the Diamondbacks released Thomas Hatch.
Aaron Hughes of Good Morning Baseball wrote: “The #Dbacks have released Thomas Hatch who had been in Reno all season. He was a potential long man option for the club, pitching to a 4.01 ERA in 51.2 innings but struck out only 34 hitters.”
GettyManager Torey Lovullo #17 of the Arizona Diamondbacks watches the action against the Colorado Rockies during the seventh inning at Chase Field on May 22, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona.
The Diamondbacks are 33-29 in 62 games, which has them as the second-place team in the National League West.
They are 5-5 over their last ten games (and 20-12 in 32 games at home).
Blue Jays Right Now
GettyManager John Schneider #14 of the Toronto Blue Jays looks on before the game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on July 12, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona.
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
On Friday night, the Arizona Diamondbacks will open up a series with the Washington Nationals (at home) in Phoenix.They most recently beat the Los Angeles Dodgers by a score of 3-2.4-Year Blue Jays Player Released By Current TeamAhead of Friday’s game, the Diamondbacks released Thomas Hatch.Aaron Hughes of Good Morning Baseball wrote: “The #Dbacks have […]
4-Year Toronto Blue Jays Player Released By Current MLB Team