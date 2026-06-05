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4-Year Toronto Blue Jays Player Released By Current MLB Team

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TORONTO, ON - JULY 2: Thomas Hatch #31 of the Toronto Blue Jays reacts against the Tampa Bay Rays in the fifth inning during game two of a doubleheader at the Rogers Centre on July 2, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images)

On Friday night, the Arizona Diamondbacks will open up a series with the Washington Nationals (at home) in Phoenix.

They most recently beat the Los Angeles Dodgers by a score of 3-2.

4-Year Blue Jays Player Released By Current Team

GettyPitcher Thomas Hatch #59 of the Arizona Diamondbacks poses for a portrait during photo day at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick on February 18, 2026 in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Ahead of Friday’s game, the Diamondbacks released Thomas Hatch.

Aaron Hughes of Good Morning Baseball wrote: “The #Dbacks have released Thomas Hatch who had been in Reno all season. He was a potential long man option for the club, pitching to a 4.01 ERA in 51.2 innings but struck out only 34 hitters.”

Hatch did not play in an MLB game for the Diamondbacks.

Hatch’s MLB Career

HeavyThomas Hatch #31 of the Toronto Blue Jays pitches in the first inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on July 26, 2021 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Hatch was picked in the 3rd round of the 2016 MLB Draft.

He spent the first 3.5 seasons of his career with the Toronto Blue Jays.

In that span, Hatch went 3-3 with a 5.40 ERA in 27 games.

GettyThomas Hatch #56 of the Minnesota Twins pitches against the Detroit Tigers in the first inning of the game at Target Field on August 17, 2025 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Following the Blue Jays, Hatch spent time with the Pittsburgh Pirates, Kansas City Royals and Minnesota Twins.

Over five seasons (and 51 career games), the 31-year-old has gone 6-5 with a 5.24 ERA.

Diamondbacks Right Now

GettyManager Torey Lovullo #17 of the Arizona Diamondbacks watches the action against the Colorado Rockies during the seventh inning at Chase Field on May 22, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona.

The Diamondbacks are 33-29 in 62 games, which has them as the second-place team in the National League West.

They are 5-5 over their last ten games (and 20-12 in 32 games at home).

Blue Jays Right Now

GettyManager John Schneider #14 of the Toronto Blue Jays looks on before the game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on July 12, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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4-Year Toronto Blue Jays Player Released By Current MLB Team

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