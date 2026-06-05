4-Year Toronto Blue Jays Player Released By Current MLB Team

On Friday night, the Arizona Diamondbacks will open up a series with the Washington Nationals (at home) in Phoenix.

They most recently beat the Los Angeles Dodgers by a score of 3-2.

4-Year Blue Jays Player Released By Current Team

Ahead of Friday’s game, the Diamondbacks released Thomas Hatch.

Aaron Hughes of Good Morning Baseball wrote: “The #Dbacks have released Thomas Hatch who had been in Reno all season. He was a potential long man option for the club, pitching to a 4.01 ERA in 51.2 innings but struck out only 34 hitters.”

Hatch did not play in an MLB game for the Diamondbacks.

Hatch’s MLB Career

Hatch was picked in the 3rd round of the 2016 MLB Draft.

He spent the first 3.5 seasons of his career with the Toronto Blue Jays.

In that span, Hatch went 3-3 with a 5.40 ERA in 27 games.

Following the Blue Jays, Hatch spent time with the Pittsburgh Pirates, Kansas City Royals and Minnesota Twins.

Over five seasons (and 51 career games), the 31-year-old has gone 6-5 with a 5.24 ERA.

Diamondbacks Right Now

The Diamondbacks are 33-29 in 62 games, which has them as the second-place team in the National League West.

They are 5-5 over their last ten games (and 20-12 in 32 games at home).

Blue Jays Right Now