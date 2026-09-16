Former Toronto Blue Jays Player Struggling With Current MLB Team

On Wednesday, the Toronto Blue Jays finished their series with the Detroit Tigers (at home) in Canada.

They won by a score of 5-1.

With the victory, the Blue Jays avoided getting swept.

Former Toronto Blue Jays Player Struggling

With the season nearly over, it’s worth noting that a former Blue Jays player has been struggling with his current MLB team.

Spencer Horwitz (now with the Pittsburgh Pirates) is batting .245 with 89 hits, 10 home runs, 44 RBIs, 41 runs and one stolen base in 106 games this year.

It’s worth pointing out that Horwitz had a four-game hitting streak from September 8-12.

That said, his current batting average would be the worst of his career.

Colin Beazley of Pittsburgh Post-Gazette wrote: “Spencer Horwitz was stellar late in 2025 and early in 2026. But since he’s returned from the IL in early August, no hitter in baseball has a lower OPS. He’s frustrated, trying everything to finish strong. Finding a solution could be key for a better 2027:”

Looking At Horwitz’s MLB Career

Horwitz was picked in the 24th round of the 2019 MLB Draft (by the Blue Jays).

He spent the first two years of his MLB career with the franchise.

Over 112 games with the Blue Jays, Horwitz batted .264 with 13 home runs and 47 RBIs.

MLB.com wrote (on December 10, 2024): “Cleveland Guardians traded 2B Andrés Giménez and RHP Nick Sandlin to Toronto Blue Jays for 1B Spencer Horwitz and OF Nick Mitchell.”

MLB.com wrote (on December 10, 2024): “Cleveland Guardians traded 1B Spencer Horwitz to Pittsburgh Pirates for RHP Luis L. Ortiz, LHP Michael Kennedy and LHP Josh Hartle.”

Horwitz is coming off a year where he batted .272 with 11 home runs and 51 RBIs in 108 games.

Looking At The Blue Jays And Pirates Right Now

The Blue Jays are currently the fourth-place team in the American League East with a 76-77 record in 153 games.

Meanwhile, the Pirates are the third-place team in the National League Central with a 75-76 record in 151 games.