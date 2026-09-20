Injured Toronto Blue Jays Pitcher Owed $64 Million In Deferred Payments

On Sunday, the Toronto Blue Jays finished their series with the Texas Rangers in Arlington.

They won by a score of 7-2.

Injured Jays Pitcher Owed $64 Million In Deferred Payments

On Friday, the Blue Jays lost by a score of 7-1.

Dylan Cease struggled, going just 2.2 innings before getting pulled.

Ahead of Sunday’s game, news came out about Cease.

Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet wrote: “Dylan Cease won’t make his next start for the Blue Jays on Wednesday. Cease is in Toronto where he got an MRI on his shoulder Saturday night. He’s been managing shoulder fatigue for a few weeks. Blue Jays awaiting MRI results before determining next steps.”

While hopefully it’s nothing serious, it’s worth noting that Cease is making $35 million this year.

Shi Davidi of Sportsnet wrote (on December 2, 2025): “Dylan Cease’s $210m, 7-yr deal with the Blue Jays includes $64m in deferrals that reduce present value to $184.63m, as calculated by players union. Signing bonus: $23m 2026: $22m, $10m deferred 2027: $30m, $9m deferred 2028: $29m, $9m deferred 2029: $28m, $9m deferred 2030: $27m, $9m deferred 2031: $26m, $9m deferred 2032: $25m, $9m deferred”

Due to the deferments, the Blue Jays will be paying Cease until 2046 (when he turns 50).

According to Spotrac, he will make $5 million in 2033 and 2034.

The All-Star pitcher will then make $4.5 million from 2035-46.

Looking At Cease

Prior to Friday’s poor showing, Cease has been in the middle of an outstanding year.

He has gone 11-6 with a 2.40 ERA in 29 starts.

The 30-year-old was picked in the 6th round of the 2014 MLB Draft out of high school.

Cease spent the first five seasons of his career with the Chicago White Sox.

He then pitched two years for the San Diego Padres (before Toronto).

Blue Jays Right Now

The Blue Jays are the fourth-place team in the American League East with a 77-79 record in 156 games.

They have lost six out of their last ten games.

Right now, the Blue Jays are 2.5 games out of the final Wild Card spot.