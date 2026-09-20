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Injured Toronto Blue Jays Pitcher Owed $64 Million In Deferred Payments

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KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - SEPTEMBER 05: Manager John Schneider of the Toronto Blue Jays watches batting practice prior to their game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on September 05, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images)

On Sunday, the Toronto Blue Jays finished their series with the Texas Rangers in Arlington.

They won by a score of 7-2.

Injured Jays Pitcher Owed $64 Million In Deferred Payments

GettyDylan Cease #84 of the Toronto Blue Jays throws a pitch during a game against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on September 18, 2026 in Arlington, Texas.

On Friday, the Blue Jays lost by a score of 7-1.

Dylan Cease struggled, going just 2.2 innings before getting pulled.

Ahead of Sunday’s game, news came out about Cease.

Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet wrote: “Dylan Cease won’t make his next start for the Blue Jays on Wednesday. Cease is in Toronto where he got an MRI on his shoulder Saturday night. He’s been managing shoulder fatigue for a few weeks. Blue Jays awaiting MRI results before determining next steps.”

While hopefully it’s nothing serious, it’s worth noting that Cease is making $35 million this year.

Shi Davidi of Sportsnet wrote (on December 2, 2025): “Dylan Cease’s $210m, 7-yr deal with the Blue Jays includes $64m in deferrals that reduce present value to $184.63m, as calculated by players union. Signing bonus: $23m 2026: $22m, $10m deferred 2027: $30m, $9m deferred 2028: $29m, $9m deferred 2029: $28m, $9m deferred 2030: $27m, $9m deferred 2031: $26m, $9m deferred 2032: $25m, $9m deferred”

Due to the deferments, the Blue Jays will be paying Cease until 2046 (when he turns 50).

According to Spotrac, he will make $5 million in 2033 and 2034.

The All-Star pitcher will then make $4.5 million from 2035-46.

Looking At Cease

GettyDylan Cease #84 of the Toronto Blue Jays tosses his glove in the air at the end of the fifth inning during a game against the Baltimore Orioles at Rogers Centre on September 13, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Prior to Friday’s poor showing, Cease has been in the middle of an outstanding year.

He has gone 11-6 with a 2.40 ERA in 29 starts.

The 30-year-old was picked in the 6th round of the 2014 MLB Draft out of high school.

GettyDylan Cease #84 of the Toronto Blue Jays looks on from the dugout before the game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on April 18, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Cease spent the first five seasons of his career with the Chicago White Sox.

He then pitched two years for the San Diego Padres (before Toronto).

Blue Jays Right Now

GettyJosh Smith #9 of the Toronto Blue Jays blows a bubble as he waits in the on-deck circle in the fifth inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on September 20, 2026 in Arlington, Texas. 

The Blue Jays are the fourth-place team in the American League East with a 77-79 record in 156 games.

They have lost six out of their last ten games.

Right now, the Blue Jays are 2.5 games out of the final Wild Card spot.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Injured Toronto Blue Jays Pitcher Owed $64 Million In Deferred Payments

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