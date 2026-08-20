Blue Jays Make Injury Announcement on Andres Gimenez During Rays Game

The Toronto Blue Jays made an injury announcement about star shortstop Andres Gimenez who’s was removed from Thursday’s game due to an injury.

Gimenez was running out a ground ball in the top of the fourth inning and appeared to grab his hamstring. After getting some help off the field, Gimenez didn’t come out for the bottom of the fourth and was removed from the game due to an injury.

“Looks like Andres Gimenez grabbed at his right hamstring after hitting the bag on this groundout T4. He walked off the field gingerly with manager John Schneider and a trainer after,” Davidi wrote on X.

With Gimenez out of the game, Brandon Valenzuela is in the game and now playing first base. Kazuma Okamoto shifted from first base to third base, Charles McAdoo went from third base to second, and Ernie Clement shifted from second to shortstop.

Along with Gimenez, Josh Smith isn’t available today as he dealt with an injury he suffered in Thursday’s game. But it wasn’t serious enough to be placed on the IL.

Gimenez is hitting .240 with 8 home runs and 49 RBIs this season with the Blue Jays. He’s in the midst of a seven-year, $106.5 million deal.

Blue Jays Bench Banged Up

Toronto is dealing with a plethora of injuries right now.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is on the 7-day concussion IL, but center fielder Brett Bateman and utility player Josh Smith are both unavailable on Thursday.

Bateman underwent an MRI after Wednesday’s game and was handed positive news, according to insider Arden Zwelling.

“Brett Bateman (hamstring) had an MRI last night that “didn’t show anything structurally bad,” says Blue Jays manager John Schneider He isn’t expected to miss much time,” Zwelling wrote on X.

Along with Bateman, Smith also suffered an injury in Wednesday’s loss, but was able to remain in the game. However, the utility player is likely unavailable today.

Brett Bateman said he felt a pinch in his hamstring running up the line T3. Came out T5 when it tightened. MRI tonight but he's had previous hamstring injuries and said what he felt is mild by comparison. Josh Smith, meanwhile, had mild cramping in his hamstring, said John… https://t.co/RQVCix6z2g — Shi Davidi (@ShiDavidi) August 20, 2026

“Josh Smith, meanwhile, had mild cramping in his hamstring, said John Schneider, and was fine to continue. He doesn’t expect the Blue Jays to need a roster move,” Davidi wrote on X.

The hope is both Bateman and Smith can return on Friday against the Yankees.

Toronto Right Now

The Blue Jays are pushing for a playoff spot.

Toronto is playing its series finale against the Rays on Thursday and is looking for the series win. The Blue Jays won the first game of the series 10-5 before losing 7-6 in the second game.

Toronto will now go on the road for a three-game road series against the New York Yankees. The Blue Jays will then end the month of August with a six-game homestand against the Kansas City Royals and Seattle Mariners.

The Blue Jays are 62-66 and 1 game back of a Wild Card spot.