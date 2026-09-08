Blue Jays Get Notable Jameson Taillon Injury News Amid Athletics Series

The Toronto Blue Jays are waiting on more clarity regarding Jameson Taillon‘s right elbow, with an MRI currently being reviewed by Dr. James Meister before the team maps out next steps, according to Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.

Taillon landed back on the 15-day injured list Saturday with elbow inflammation, just a day after an abbreviated return from a previous IL stint. The 34-year-old was pulled after only two innings against the Kansas City Royals and sent for imaging shortly after.

Taillon’s Setback Comes Just One Start Into His Return

Taillon had been sidelined since Aug. 10 with right forearm tendinitis before making his first appearance back on Friday. He allowed one run and two hits across two innings before being removed. The early exit quickly led to Saturday’s IL placement.

Manager John Schneider confirmed the team hasn’t ruled out Taillon for the rest of the season. Toronto is seeking a second opinion on the imaging before determining a path forward. For now, everything is on hold pending Dr. Meister’s feedback.

Taillon is 2-6 this season with a 5.65 ERA across 18 starts. He’s thrown just 10 innings over three outings since Toronto acquired him from the Chicago Cubs on Aug. 2. The trade was meant to add rotation depth for the stretch run, but injuries have limited his impact so far.

Blue Jays Also Awaiting Anthony Santander’s Return

Taillon isn’t the only key piece Toronto is hoping to get healthy down the stretch. Outfielder Anthony Santander is finally nearing a return of his own after undergoing left shoulder surgery back in February. Santander hasn’t played at all this season. He appeared in just 54 games in 2025, a rough stretch for a player signed to a five-year, $92.5 million deal ahead of the 2024 season.

Santander progressed to baseball activities in August. The Blue Jays announced he’ll begin a rehab assignment Wednesday with Triple-A Buffalo, according to Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet. The plan calls for him to start as a designated hitter before shifting back to the outfield to work on his timing. That’s because George Springer has the DH role locked down in Toronto.

It’s unclear exactly what version of Santander returns. He’s missed a lot of time since his 2024 All-Star season with the Baltimore Orioles. Still, any contribution would be a boost for a Toronto roster fighting for a playoff spot.

Final Word for the Blue Jays

Toronto’s playoff push hit a rough patch Monday with a 6-5 loss to the Athletics, a reminder of just how tight the margin for error is down the stretch. Taillon’s situation remains uncertain until the second opinion comes back, while Santander at least has a clear timeline in motion.

Between the two, Toronto is hoping for any reinforcements it can get as the games start to matter more by the day.